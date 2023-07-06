Open in App
Sports Illustrated Swim

Our 5 Favorite Bikinis From Megan Fox’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Photo Shoot

By Cara O’Bleness,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKsuV_0nITXKV400

Megan Fox landed one of four covers of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue after posing for Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic . In addition to being a Hollywood star, the 37-year-old actress is also a proud mom of three. While she has been a superstar since she skyrocketed to fame in the ’07 breakout hit Transformers , Fox admits that she’s not particularly outgoing in her day-to-day life.

“I think because I’m introverted, it’s always really hard when there’s a lot of attention on me, which seems counterintuitive to what I do for a living, but I’m really happy with it,” Fox told SI Swimsuit during the magazine’s launch week events of her cover girl moment. “The photos turned out so well. Everybody [on set] was so cooperative and so kind and made it an easy experience. So overall, I’m really happy.”

Fox added that while it was difficult to pick a favorite look from her time on location, she said she particularly liked a brown leather two-piece she wore by Frankies Bikinis. It’s tough to narrow down our own most loved looks from the Till Death star’s cover photo shoot, but we’ve chosen five of our favorite bikinis, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3na0aC_0nITXKV400

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: JÉBLANC. Skirt: JÉBLANC. Swim Bottom: Frankies Bikinis. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. Ring: Jacquie Aiche.

Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFqPo_0nITXKV400

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: GCDS. Bottom: GCDS. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. Body Chain: Jacquie Aiche. Rings: Jacquie Aiche.

Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDCim_0nITXKV400

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit: Frankies Bikinis. Necklaces: Jacquie Aiche. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche.

Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u11BR_0nITXKV400

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit: Bareminimale. Top: YVY. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche.

Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qd5eR_0nITXKV400

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: RYAN STORER. Body Jewelry: RYAN STORER. Swim Bottom: IAMGIA. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche.

Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

