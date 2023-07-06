Sewer Plant Challenge: Rate payers may still face sewer plant cost

The dust has settled at the Oregon Capital Building following the end of the state legislative session without approval of $6 million for the City of Clatskanie.

The money is necessary to complete needed work at the site of the current sewer plant on NW 4h Street where a new wastewater plant is to be build.

The Chief reached out to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman for his reaction and what the next steps are in funding the facility.

The Chief: What is your reaction to not receiving the need funding from the state?

Greg Hinkelman: We are disappointed that we did not get the funding we had asked for ($6 million). It was a big ask, but that is why we went to the state. We had heard about greater than expected revenue and the possibility of a big kicker check to taxpayers. We were hoping that would translate into more funding opportunities for projects such as ours.

The Chief: Specifically, what would that money have been used for?

Hinkelman: The purpose for the money was to do the soil prep work for the new wastewater treatment plant. During the initial geo-tech evaluation, it was discovered that the soils where the new plant is to be built are “Liquefiable,” which means they will turn to mush during a seismic event.

The Chief: What are the city’s next steps in getting the needed funding?

Hinkelman: I am going to have conversations with the representatives of the State revolving fund to see what financing is available, I have not wanted to do this. Should we have to go the financing route, there will ultimately be a substantial increase in city customer sewer bills to pay off the loan over the course of 20 years. I have also been in contact with our federal representatives to see if there is a funding route through the Feds. I will continue those efforts.

The Chief: What is the status at this point of the design and permitting of the plant?

Hinkelman: We are almost concluded with the design. Once that is done, we then move to setting timetables for Request for Proposals (RFP) submissions. That timetable is also contingent upon getting the funding to do the soil work. We can’t build unless the soil is stable.

The Chief: What is the total estimated cost of this new plant and why is it needed?

Hinkelman: To build the plant structure itself is $10 million. We need the new plant because the existing plant is experiencing structural failure and we have had mechanical issues over the last couple of years. The biggest problem with the existing plant is there is no redundancy which has proven to be a huge liability, especially during the last couple of mechanical failures.

Background

Hinkelman was successful work in gaining $10 million from the 2022 Oregon Legislature to build the wastewater treatment facility and a $720,000 community development block grant for the engineering and design of the new plant that will be built at the same location of the current facility at 100 NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.

Challenging history

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a $2,800 fine to the City of Clatskanie in Dec. 2022, following repeated sewer plant failures. The violations are of the DEQ’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NEPDES) permit that regulates the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

This fine is a result of two incidents that happened within weeks of each other earlier this year, according to Hinkelman.

“The sewer plant experienced failure of a seal within the clarifier that resulted in high levels of E.coli that were discharged into the Clatskanie River in January and March of this year,” Hinkelman told The Chief in a published interview last February.

Following the discharge, the city closed the Clatskanie River and issued warnings to the public not to use the river on both occasions of the plant failure.

The failure of the seal also impacted other categories of reporting that showed elevated levels of Effluent limits; Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD’s) and Total Suspended Solids (TSS), according to the DEQ.

Hinkelman said the city conducted a thorough review of each failing and determined that excessive debris was getting into the treatment system, which was caused by issues with the debris removal system, also known as the headworks, that required adjustments to a screen-cleaning brush and the replacement of a gear box.

Part of the fix included hiring a diver to go into the wastewater area of the plant to remove the debris from the seal. See photos and read that coverage at thechiefnews.com.

Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.