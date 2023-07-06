Open in App
103.5 KISSFM

Meridian Installs Police Cameras At Every Traffic Light

By Kevin Miller,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Idaho’s Largest Wildest Rodeo Returns To Nampa [photos]
Nampa, ID1 day ago
Meridian Massive SCHEELS Entertainment Center Continues [Photos]
Meridian, ID2 days ago
One of the 50 Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made in Idaho
Boise, ID15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Idaho’s Most Luxurious Youth Golf Camp Takes Place in Meridian
Meridian, ID7 hours ago
How Many Pets Can You Legally Own In Each Idaho City?
Boise, ID3 days ago
Near-Record Heat In Boise This Weekend – Global Warming’s Fault?
Boise, ID2 days ago
Idahoans Paid More Than $54 Million in ‘Sin-Tax’ By Buying 7 Bad Habit Items
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise Restaurant With 3 Locations Was Named Most Famous In Idaho
Boise, ID3 days ago
Is Idaho Racist? These Hate Crime Statistics Will Shock You
Boise, ID1 day ago
Massive ‘Solar Storm’ Expected To Bring Northern Lights to Boise
Boise, ID4 days ago
Look Up: This Iconic Boise Event Announces 2023 Dates
Boise, ID3 days ago
How To Get Free French Fries For The Rest of The Year In Boise
Boise, ID1 day ago
Locals Share Boise Area Favorite Thrift Shops and 1 You Should Avoid
Boise, ID4 days ago
Idaho Shoppers Are Upset With Costco’s New Change at Checkout
Boise, ID4 days ago
Famous YouTuber Documents Time in Boise, ‘Low Key’ Loves It
Boise, ID4 days ago
Revealed The Secret City Producing The Most French Fries
Boise, ID1 day ago
Young Boise Quarterbacks Can Learn From Idaho’s Best This Summer
Boise, ID15 hours ago
Report: Secret Chinese Police Station Hours from Boise
Boise, ID3 days ago
Football Analysts Betting Big Against Boise State This Fall
Boise, ID19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy