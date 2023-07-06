Open in App
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Clarksville Police Department cracking down on illegal vehicle window tinting

By Aaron Cantrell,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzQgB_0nITUjYA00

The Clarksville Police Department has recently raised concerns over the increasing number of motor vehicles with illegally tinted windshields. They say these vehicles pose a safety threat to both drivers and pedestrians.

According to TCA 55-9-107, it is unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle with a visible light transmittance of less than 35% or windshields that reduce light transmittance below 70%.

The police department says windows on motor vehicles come with a glazing/tinted process which has already reduced the light transmittance to approximately 70% on all windows.

They add; the only windshield tint that is allowed is approximately the top 6" of the windshield, known as the “shade band.”

They say the intent behind the law is to ensure clear visibility for drivers, especially during inclement weather conditions or low-light situations such as nighttime driving.

The reduced visibility can also affect the driver's visual acuity and depth perception. This impairment can lead to a higher risk of crashes, as the driver's ability to react to road conditions and potential hazards is compromised. Furthermore, pedestrians, particularly those wearing dark clothing, can be hard to see when windows are tinted too dark.

To address this issue, the Clarksville Police Department will be adding window tint violations to their enforcement of moving traffic violations.

"The law states if the windows are tinted, it’s probable cause to be pulled over for a traffic violation. If you’re not in compliance with the law and your window shield is tinted, you could be pulled over," Clarksville Police Department Public Information Officer Scott Beaubien said.

He adds; drivers should know that it is unlawful for a professional installer to apply tinting materials to any motor vehicle to cause that motor vehicle to be in violation of the law.

He said they are required to supply each customer with a signed receipt for each motor vehicle to which tinting materials have been applied. However, the burden of proof is on the vehicle owner to show that their vehicle is in compliance with the law.

Beaubien wants drivers to understand that the lower the percentage, the darker the tint.

Gage Sherlock, an employee at S&S Auto Glass & Tint, says it's important to comply with the law.

"We recommend the law to you and would like to push it on you to do that," Sherlock said.

He said there's a limit to the darkness of the tint they will do, highlighting the potential hazards associated with excessively dark window tinting.

Window tinting laws vary state to state and window to window.

Clarksville Police say since many Fort Campbell soldiers call the area home, they base the law on where your vehicle is registered. Learn more here .

Beaubien adds; calls of service will remain the department's top priority, but they're on the lookout for those violating the law.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clarksville, TN newsLocal Clarksville, TN
Investigations underway in Clarksville for a reported murder-suicide
Clarksville, TN3 days ago
Clarksville teen still missing weeks after running away
Clarksville, TN14 hours ago
Developer pitches new baseball stadium near Downtown Clarksville
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man surrenders after deadly Edgehill Avenue shooting
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Teen facing vehicular homicide charge after crash on Tusculum Road
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Man wounded in Hickman County after police shoot him after 'altercation'
Centerville, TN1 day ago
Multiple contractors facing fines after overnight roadwork runs into rush hour
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Woman killed in East Nashville shooting
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Autopsy: Undetermined cause of death for baby found in illegal daycare
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Driver who may have witnessed murder at Old Hickory Lake sought by police
Old Hickory, TN4 days ago
Neighbors reporting streetlight outages are skeptical of the mayor's LED plan
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Metro police arrest three men, recover stolen SUV and two guns
Nashville, TN6 days ago
'It's been a long road': Arthur Avenue underpass expected to get repairs soon
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Efforts continue to identify two women brutally murdered in West Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Davidson County Juvenile Court collecting shoes for kids going to school
Nashville, TN1 day ago
DCS to move state's most violent teens to Nashville facility
Nashville, TN1 day ago
'Memorial Bunny Ride' in honor of teen who died in tragic motorcycle crash
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Suspect in 2017 murder at Glastonbury Woods Apartments arrested
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Passenger rail would connect people from Nashville to Atlanta
Nashville, TN3 days ago
MNPS aims to hire 900 additional people by the first day of school
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Why a Nashville lawmaker is fighting to save a rural Tennessee hospital
Nashville, TN1 day ago
How a TVA program could pay for $10,000 of energy upgrades to your home
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Businesses impacted by the Broadway bridge closure for the next two months
Nashville, TN3 days ago
MNPD to host free HIV testing and other health screenings
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Despite a few small issues, Nashville kicks off early voting period
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Tennessee couple desperately seeks engagement ring lost during having a baby
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Health care worker brightens patients' days
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy