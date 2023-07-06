Open in App
Wayne prepares for 43rd annual chicken chicken show

By Tyler EuchnerLaigha Anderson,

8 days ago

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — People in Wayne are readying themselves for the 43rd Annual Wayne Chicken Show.

From Friday to Saturday, visitors and community members will be flocking towards to streets for a parade, the painted chicken auction, some live music, and the famous cluck-off.

Luke Virgil, the executive director of Wayne Area Economic Development said the event brings thousands of visitors to Wayne.

“I think in it’s peak the community experienced upwards of 10,000 folks coming from outside, whether it was locals or outside visitors, but 10,000 attendees at the event. I’d say now we’re probably in the 3,000 to 5,000 range,” Virgil said.

The chicken show starts Friday at 10 a.m. with street vendors downtown with a parade going through Wayne later that night.

