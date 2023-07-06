Woman reported missing from Santa Clarita found

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - A missing 34-year-old woman from the Santa Clarita area who suffers from depression has been found, authorities said Thursday.

Sarriah Marie Fields had last been in contact with her family around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and authorities Wednesday sought the public's help to find her.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced she had been located.

No details were given.

