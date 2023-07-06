Open in App
KNX 1070 News Radio

Woman reported missing from Santa Clarita found

By City News Service,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kO9y_0nITU1zZ00

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) -  A missing 34-year-old woman from the Santa Clarita area who suffers from depression has been found, authorities said Thursday.

Sarriah Marie Fields had last been in contact with her family around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and authorities Wednesday sought the public's help to find her.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced she had been located.

No details were given.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Missing man with dementia found
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Woman missing from Long Beach assisted living facility found
Long Beach, CA16 hours ago
Hit-and-run driver kills elderly man, injures grandson in Baldwin Hills
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stray Bullet Lodges in Wall of Apartment in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
13-year-old boy allegedly steals car, strikes motorcycle officer in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
North Hollywood Woman Arrested After Using Fake Name
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
City of Santa Clarita uses their ice rink as cooling center
Santa Clarita, CA14 hours ago
L.A. sheriff decries deputy's use of force against infant's mother
Palmdale, CA19 hours ago
South L.A. gang members plead guilty in fatal shooting of LAPD officer
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Fourth Of July Deputy-Involved Shooting Suspect Identity Released
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
KCAL News Investigates: 14-year-old girl attacked in front of LAUSD teacher
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LASD releases video of deputy punching mother holding baby during 2022 arrest
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Gunshot determined to be accidental discharge
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
High-Stakes Hide-and-Seek: Burglary Suspects Elude Police in Silver Lake Pursuit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The teenager struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana on Monday has passed away
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Vehicle Overturns in Hillside Crash on Placerita Canyon Road
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
‘Tranq’ overdoses raise new issues for L.A. first responders
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Homeless Shelter Under Construction in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Deputy punches woman holding baby in Palmdale
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Investigation Underway Into Shooting Death of Man Found Near City Hall
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Firefighters Rescue Residents From Newhall Apartment Fire
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Mother of man killed by LAPD sues city, blaming 'contagious fire'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lisa Anne Bermea, Last Seen in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA3 days ago
Authorities ID pedestrian killed on LA freeway
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man charged in Garden Grove knife attack
Garden Grove, CA15 hours ago
OC Jail Inmate Dies While in Custody at Hospital
Huntington Beach, CA2 days ago
Firefighters Rescue Victim of Alleged Attack From MacArthur Park Lake
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy