6AM City

Old Town Pizza & Brewing launches 'Believe In Portland' campaign to support local nonprofits

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqbSr_0nITTyVc00

Word is Bond’s Lakayana Drury (second from right) came up with the “Believe In Portland” slogan.

Photo by @oldtownbrewingco

Yellow, black, and blue — Portland’s certainly taken a few bruises in recent years, but these three colors will soon accompany a message of hope, recovery, and togetherness.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Old Town Pizza and Brewing to close its doors for 15 months . As the neighborhood (and city as a whole) continues to pick itself up off the mat, its owner Adam Milne went looking for a way to bring the community together and connect local businesses and nonprofits with a message of positivity.


He came up with an apparel line featuring T-shirts, each emblazoned with the message “Believe In Portland.” Credit for the slogan goes to Lakayana Drury, the leader of Word is Bond , which helps young Black men reach their full potential. Throughout July, $10 of each sale will benefit his organization. In August, those proceeds will go to Central City Concern , with more nonprofits to come.
