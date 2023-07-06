Open in App
Glen Ellyn woman faces 132 counts of animal cruelty charges

By Peter CuriDana Rebik,

8 days ago

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A Glen Ellyn woman faces over 100 charges of animal cruelty and neglect after authorities discovered more than a dozen dead animals on her property.

According to the court documents, the DuPage County Animal Services searched the home of 60-year-old April Elliott in Glen Ellyn and found nine dead dogs, four chinchillas, and a dead rabbit in boxes and trash bags.

DuPage County Animal Services reported there were also 24 dogs alive, most of which were emaciated, some barely able to walk. Documents also showed that Elliott did not provide enough food and water for her animals, and failed to provide veterinary care.

Animal services said when they arrived at the home, they found dogs stacked in cages inside. From a neighbor’s yard, we could also see cages in her back yard.

Elliott told officers she was testing and curing diseases on the animals, and that she doesn’t believe in western medicine.

The dogs taken from the home are receiving veterinary care, and many have been placed in foster homes. The county has petitioned to re-enter the home, and clear junk out, and expect they could find more dead animals.

The University of Illinois Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is conducting necropsies on the dead dogs.

Elliott has been charged with 132 counts of animal neglect and cruelty, but not arraigned yet. There is a $50,000 arrest warrant for Elliott.

No further information has been made available at this time.

