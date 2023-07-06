Open in App
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two Women Arrested For Assault On City Bus Caught On Video

By Louie Diaz,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYJnV_0nITS6Tc00

Two armed women were arrested Tuesday after an altercation on a city bus that was caught on video.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call about a woman armed with a bat on a city bus in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Witness stated the first suspect entered the front of the bus with a baseball bat in her hand and started yelling at a (woman),” Borbon said.

The bus rider then allegedly produced a box cutter and followed the bat-wielding suspect.

Janet Mccree, 36, from Los Angeles, and Shannon Yliz, 44, from Canyon Country were both arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, Borbon added.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody as of Thursday.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
60-Year-Old Rescued After 70-Foot Fall Off Sand Canyon Cliffside
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
5 Freeway Truck Fire Spreads To Brush
Castaic, CA4 days ago
City Council To Discuss Local Codes, Animal Care During Meeting
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Hollywood Woman Arrested After Using Fake Name
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Fourth Of July Deputy-Involved Shooting Suspect Identity Released
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Gunshot determined to be accidental discharge
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Vehicle Overturns in Hillside Crash on Placerita Canyon Road
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Don’t Be Roof-less And Adopt A Dog Today
Castaic, CA18 hours ago
Santa Clarita Weekend Crime Sees A Decrease In Arrests
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Teen Boy Found 44 years ago Identified as Kenneth Nevada Williams
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield Man Arrested For DUI After 5 Freeway Crash
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Community Members Gather To Sign Beam At New Bridge To Home Location
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Extremely Quirky Destinations For Santa Clarita Residents To Visit – Carhenge
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Approved By The Assembly Judiciary Committee
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Structure Fire Spreads To Brush In Castaic
Castaic, CA3 days ago
Pirate-Themed Indie Horror ‘Cursed Waters’ To Film In Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Amazon Teamsters On Strike Set Up Picket Line At Santa Clarita Warehouse
Santa Clarita, CA16 hours ago
Weiner Dog ‘Oakley McQueen’ To Represent Santa Clarita At Wiener Nationals
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Happy Birthday America
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Let Your Summer Sizzle With A Real ID
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
SCV Water Board Adopts Sustainability Plan
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Terry Bartley Talks With The Open Book Tarot Reader In Live Podcast Session
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
More guns, drugs and cash seized by the SAPD in early July
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
iLEAD Public Charter School Network Lauded As Reading ‘Gap Buster’ In Stanford Study
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
About Derek Johnson And Nicholas Killian
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Congressman Garcia Discusses Highest Pay Raise For Soldiers
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Burrtec Waste Industries To Provide Residents With Food Waste Pails To Help With Food Waste Recycling
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy