Two Women Arrested For Assault On City Bus Caught On Video

Two armed women were arrested Tuesday after an altercation on a city bus that was caught on video.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call about a woman armed with a bat on a city bus in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Witness stated the first suspect entered the front of the bus with a baseball bat in her hand and started yelling at a (woman),” Borbon said.

The bus rider then allegedly produced a box cutter and followed the bat-wielding suspect.

Janet Mccree, 36, from Los Angeles, and Shannon Yliz, 44, from Canyon Country were both arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, Borbon added.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody as of Thursday.

