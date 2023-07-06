Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
WKRN News 2
Metro police find missing boy who ran away from home
By Colleen GuerryEthan Illers,
8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 24 hours after a 10-year-old boy reportedly ran away from home following an argument with a parent, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced he had been found safe.
Authorities said Kyle Crimmons Jr. left his home on Kemper Drive around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.
The search for Kyle resumed on Friday, July 7 with Youth Services, Domestic Violence, and precinct detectives, as well as MNPD aviation, mounted patrol, the Urban Search and Rescue team, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office’s non-aggressive search dog, and numerous MNPD officers.
At 3 p.m. Friday, Metro police tweeted Kyle had been found by a creek bed in a wooded area near his home, safe and in good health.
