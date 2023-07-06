Metro police find missing boy who ran away from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 24 hours after a 10-year-old boy reportedly ran away from home following an argument with a parent, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced he had been found safe.

Authorities said Kyle Crimmons Jr. left his home on Kemper Drive around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Kyle reportedly ran into a wooded creek area behind his home. He was believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison, according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued an Endangered Child Alert on Kyle’s behalf .

Authorities spent Friday searching for Kyle Crimmons Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The search for Kyle resumed on Friday, July 7 with Youth Services, Domestic Violence, and precinct detectives, as well as MNPD aviation, mounted patrol, the Urban Search and Rescue team, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office’s non-aggressive search dog, and numerous MNPD officers.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Metro police tweeted Kyle had been found by a creek bed in a wooded area near his home, safe and in good health.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

No additional details have been shared about his disappearance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.