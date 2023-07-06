Open in App
WKRN News 2

Metro police find missing boy who ran away from home

By Colleen GuerryEthan Illers,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDJxh_0nITQQs500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 24 hours after a 10-year-old boy reportedly ran away from home following an argument with a parent, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced he had been found safe.

Authorities said Kyle Crimmons Jr. left his home on Kemper Drive around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Kyle reportedly ran into a wooded creek area behind his home. He was believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison, according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued an Endangered Child Alert on Kyle’s behalf .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1254Ve_0nITQQs500
Authorities spent Friday searching for Kyle Crimmons Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The search for Kyle resumed on Friday, July 7 with Youth Services, Domestic Violence, and precinct detectives, as well as MNPD aviation, mounted patrol, the Urban Search and Rescue team, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office’s non-aggressive search dog, and numerous MNPD officers.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Metro police tweeted Kyle had been found by a creek bed in a wooded area near his home, safe and in good health.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

No additional details have been shared about his disappearance.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Teen surrenders after deadly Edgehill Avenue shooting
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Man drowns at Hermitage apartment complex pool, police say
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Nashville man charged after child eats fentanyl
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Antioch teen to be arrested on vehicular homicide charge after hospital treatment
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Alleged porch pirate turned burglar arrested
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Caught on camera: Police searching for 2 suspects seen breaking into bank ATM in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN16 hours ago
Mya Fuller died from gunshot wounds, autopsy report says
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Police working to identify rape victims of Murfreesboro man
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Vehicle crashes into East Nashville salon
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Cheer coach accused of raping underage girl in Franklin
Franklin, TN15 hours ago
3 arrested for stealing from Sumner County Food Bank
Gallatin, TN14 hours ago
‘Most Wanted’ suspect in string of shootings, violent crimes arrested
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Franklin cheer coach arrested for multiple rape charges
Franklin, TN15 hours ago
Donnell Winn lets child he’s babysitting walk away for hours
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Man injured in Hickman County officer-involved shooting
Centerville, TN1 day ago
Police looking to identify women who were allegedly raped by a Murfreesboro man
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Man found shot in arm outside South Nashville apartment building
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Franklin coach arrested for raping children entered US illegally, police say
Franklin, TN2 days ago
New details revealed in West Nashville daycare death
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Third suspect arrested in connection with deadly Fourth of July shooting in Bordeaux; 4 others still sought
Nashville, TN2 days ago
TBI reports nearly 40% spike in animal cruelty cases
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Former Lebanon Police chief dies, served city for over 30 years
Lebanon, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy