WEHT/WTVW

Traffic changes coming to U.S. 231 Natcher Bridge

By Seth Austin,

8 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced traffic lanes will be shifted on U.S. 231 Natcher Bridge on the Ohio River at Owensboro on Friday as work advances on concrete repairs.

According to a statement, at approximately noon, one of the northbound lanes will be reopened for northbound traffic, followed by reopening of the second northbound lane as soon as crews are able to remove remaining traffic control devices.The right hand “slow” lane will be closed and traffic will be transitioned onto the left hand passing lane. The right hand lane will remain closed until the new concrete has cured.

Drivers are advised to stay alert when approaching and traveling through the work zone and watch for workers.

