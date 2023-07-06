Open in App
Coral Springs Talk

I Scream, You Scream: Coral Springs Celebrates 60th Birthday with Free Ice Cream Event

By Sharon Aron Baron,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cwSY_0nITPTU300

By Sharon Aron Baron

Residents and visitors are in for a treat as a special pop-up signature event is scheduled to mark the charter day of Coral Springs on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Aptly titled “A Scoop of History,” the event promises a fun-filled day of indulging in summertime treats while exploring the city’s unique history.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., attendees will be offered complimentary ice cream at three locations across the city: Mullins Park, Betti Stradling Park, and Lions Park.

Local favorite Larry’s Ice Cream will be served at Mullins Park, 2503 Coral Springs Drive. Let’s Chill Ice Cream will be ready to meet visitors’ cravings at Betti Stradling Park, located at 10301 Wiles Road. Lastly, Cherry Smash Ice Cream is set to add sweetness to the day at Lions Park, situated at 3505 Riverside Drive.

In addition to the delectable frozen treats, the event will offer several activities to entertain attendees. Photo opportunities and giveaways are just some of the highlights on offer.

Visitors are advised to enter via Coral Springs Drive/Gymnasium for the closest access to soccer fields at Mullins Park. Parking at Lions Park is limited, so plan accordingly.

This signature event, presented free of cost, is made possible thanks to sponsors Al Hendrickson Toyota; other key supporters include Broward Health, Blue Stream Fiber, FPL, Amazon, and Paragon Theaters Coral Square.

