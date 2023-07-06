Rick Becker gets property tax ballot petition approved

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Former state lawmaker Rick Becker is now pushing to kill property taxes in North Dakota.

Becker’s ballot petition was approved by the secretary of state’s office last week.

He and his sponsoring committee have a year to gather 31,165 signatures to put the proposal on the ballot.

It would bar cities and towns from taxing property in North Dakota.

Becker is pushing for the idea after North Dakota lawmakers recently passed what they say is two years of property tax relief.

“And the legislature tried to give relief over these last 10 years, but it hasn’t worked, it’s backfired. What they did, is they partially bought down the property taxes, but then the cities and counties backfilled them so now they’re together, even higher than they would have been if the legislature hadn’t tried to help,” Becker said.

Becker argues that if passed, the state would help fund local schools and essential services through Legacy Fund dollars and money that’s now given to private businesses.

