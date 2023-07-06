New baked potato restaurant, Fully Loaded, opens downtown

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A brand new restaurant in a familiar and often frequented location is now open in downtown Wichita Falls.

What was once the home to Gypsy Kit for nearly a decade, at the corner of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue, finally has new owners with a huge passion for the local art scene as well as all things potatoes.

Owner of The Loaded Brush in Henrietta, Tracy Pollard opened the doors to her new restaurant on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The new spud spot is called Fully Loaded, and it’s a restaurant revolving around all things bakes potatoes.

For Pollard, art is life. She’s had a passion for painting since her childhood and now that passion is trickling into the culinary sphere.

Baked potatoes, to be exact.

“I love potatoes,” Pollard said. “I’m a foodie and so a lot of it is inspired by my own wishes for something like that in Wichita Falls.”

Fully Loaded offers a wide array of baked potatoes, from The Wichitan to the Fully Loaded, and so much more.

“We wanted to be able to offer a lot of different options of different types of potatoes as big or as small as you want them,” Pollard said.

Pollard said being raised with her sister around family members that we’re highly skilled when it comes to all things food is one of her inspirations for opening Fully Loaded, and she said she’s not stopping with just a restaurant. She has big plans for the second floor of the building.

“We wanted to carry on that legacy as a family and really expand and also be able to eventually bring back our painting and stuff and events and things like that but for now we’re focusing on the restaurant,” Pollard said.

Pollard said with her passion for painting and potatoes, she couldn’t have picked a better location.

“There is such an art scene down here,” Pollard said. “There are so many creative people down here in Wichita Falls and we just want to foster that and cultivate that and really inspire people to want to come in here not only to create but also to eat a potato.”

The addition of Fully Loaded will certainly help the growth of not only the local art scene, but the growth of Downtown Wichita Falls as a whole.

Fully Loaded is located at 801 Indiana Avenue. If you’d like more information on the newest addition to Downtown Wichita Falls, visit their Facebook page .

