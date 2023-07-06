Open in App
Texoma's Homepage

New baked potato restaurant, Fully Loaded, opens downtown

By Curtis Jackson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsISO_0nITOPv400

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A brand new restaurant in a familiar and often frequented location is now open in downtown Wichita Falls.

What was once the home to Gypsy Kit for nearly a decade, at the corner of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue, finally has new owners with a huge passion for the local art scene as well as all things potatoes.

LOCAL NEWS: First indoor golf simulator in Wichita Falls now open

Owner of The Loaded Brush in Henrietta, Tracy Pollard opened the doors to her new restaurant on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The new spud spot is called Fully Loaded, and it’s a restaurant revolving around all things bakes potatoes.

For Pollard, art is life. She’s had a passion for painting since her childhood and now that passion is trickling into the culinary sphere.

Baked potatoes, to be exact.

“I love potatoes,” Pollard said. “I’m a foodie and so a lot of it is inspired by my own wishes for something like that in Wichita Falls.”

Fully Loaded offers a wide array of baked potatoes, from The Wichitan to the Fully Loaded, and so much more.

“We wanted to be able to offer a lot of different options of different types of potatoes as big or as small as you want them,” Pollard said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Pollard said being raised with her sister around family members that we’re highly skilled when it comes to all things food is one of her inspirations for opening Fully Loaded, and she said she’s not stopping with just a restaurant. She has big plans for the second floor of the building.

“We wanted to carry on that legacy as a family and really expand and also be able to eventually bring back our painting and stuff and events and things like that but for now we’re focusing on the restaurant,” Pollard said.

Pollard said with her passion for painting and potatoes, she couldn’t have picked a better location.

LOCAL NEWS: When is HomeGoods set to open in Wichita Falls?

“There is such an art scene down here,” Pollard said. “There are so many creative people down here in Wichita Falls and we just want to foster that and cultivate that and really inspire people to want to come in here not only to create but also to eat a potato.”

The addition of Fully Loaded will certainly help the growth of not only the local art scene, but the growth of Downtown Wichita Falls as a whole.

Fully Loaded is located at 801 Indiana Avenue. If you’d like more information on the newest addition to Downtown Wichita Falls, visit their Facebook page .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Curious Minds school set to open in WF this fall
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Braum’s celebrating National Ice Cream Day with deals
Wichita Falls, TX20 hours ago
Unique, high-tech nail salon opening soon in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Residence Inn celebrates grand-opening
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Group hosts clothing drive for students in shelter
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
12-year-old Chef Turtle D becomes youngest member of WF Chamber
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Weather damage brings community together to help neighbor
Cashion, OK14 hours ago
Storms damage businesses and homes in Vernon
Vernon, TX1 day ago
KFDX/KJTL Blood Battle begins Monday at Market Street
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Paul Holes trains investigators in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Child dies in Archer City crash
Archer City, TX1 day ago
Castaway Cove admission only $14.99 on Station Day
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Local pilot offers flight lessons to allow others to take to the sky
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
This Oklahoma Small Town is Hosting the World’s Largest Garage Sale This Fri & Sat
Duncan, OK3 days ago
Hot Temperatures and Rain Stay Throughout Weekend
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Hot Hot Hot
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Tuesday
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Corey Trumbull seeking venue change for capital murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX19 hours ago
Wichita Falls under Stage One drought restrictions
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Small Storm Chances Linger Through Weekend
Wichita Falls, TX15 hours ago
Night of drinking preceded December fatal crash, court documents say
Wichita Falls, TX18 hours ago
Commodore of Wichita Falls Sailing Club reflects on his journey
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Child dead after single-vehicle crash on Sunday night
Archer City, TX1 day ago
Hot temperatures is the name of the game
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Texoma native Mason Vieth bags top-10 spot in WSOP Main Event
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Partner Up with local employers at job fair
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
YMCA partners with WFISD for after-school program
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Fort Sill holds casting ceremony for Deep Strike Battalion
Fort Sill, OK12 hours ago
United Regional issues statement following surgeon’s death
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy