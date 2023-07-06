Open in App
Paso Robles Daily News

Barn destroyed in Templeton fire

By News Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSUXW_0nITO14700

Cause of the fire under investigation

– A barn in Templeton was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Pina Selva Place near Concho Way and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The structure is considered a total loss.

During the incident, one person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Templeton, CA newsLocal Templeton, CA
Crews contain grass fire that threatened structure in Templeton
Templeton, CA26 minutes ago
Looking Back to 1956: Plan to bale five acres of old autos, folks complain about dump
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 2 to July 9
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing person last seen in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA14 hours ago
Major Injuries Reported From Crash on LOVR 07.13.2023
Los Osos, CA1 day ago
Crews contain vegetation fire near San Miguel
San Miguel, CA4 days ago
PG&E conducting helicopter aerial patrols this week
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Death reported at Lake Nacimiento Sunday
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Death notices for June 28 – July 9
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Human remains found near walking path in Atascadero, investigation underway
Atascadero, CA4 days ago
Police search for suspect in Paso Robles stabbing incident
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Two people hospitalized after crash on Highway 46 Thursday afternoon
Paso Robles, CA8 days ago
New city manager addresses unhoused encampment near southbound Highway 101 and Morro Road
Atascadero, CA2 days ago
Obituary of Monte Hackney, 82
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Car crashes into semi-truck in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA8 days ago
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses travel to Bakersfield for convention
Bakersfield, CA23 hours ago
Heat advisory in effect for Paso Robles, cooling trend in the forecast next week
Paso Robles, CA22 hours ago
GoFundMe launched for Atascadero business owner diagnosed with cancer
Atascadero, CA6 days ago
Triple digits in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Obituary of Kathryn (Douglass) Hapgood, 71
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Obituary of Karen Jean Dusi, 72
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Wine Country Runs annual half marathon returns Oct. 29
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Watering restrictions not required this summer in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Obituary of Gary Smith, 74
San Miguel, CA1 day ago
Australian brand launches wine made from Paso Robles grapes
Paso Robles, CA22 hours ago
Celebrate half a century of aviation at Paso Robles Airport
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Summer improvement projects underway at Cal Poly
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
San Luis Obispo now accepting cannabis business permit applications
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy