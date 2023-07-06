Most Big Horn County crops thriving under heavy rainfall

Lovell Chronicle

LOVELL — It might still be a very good harvest year for north Big Horn County.

June saw a chart-topping amount of rainfall fall on Big Horn County, with multiple areas seeing four times their June average this year, and the driest parts of the county still seeing twice their average amount, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

As a whole, meteorologist Brett McDonald said Big Horn County has received between 200% and 300% of the rainfall as normal during the month.

That news is not so good for farmers that rely on hay as their primary income, with farmers needing the crop to dry to properly process after harvesting.

For other crops, though, including the area’s trademark beet crop, the additional rain might be very good news at the end of the harvest season, presuming the weather evens out.

Local Western Sugar Agriculturalist Mark Bjornestad said it is far too early in the year to make measurements, but from what he can see, the beet crop is taking to the additional rain quite well.

“Overall, I would say based on experience, the rain has really helped it,” Bjornestad said. “With as much rain as we’ve got, we have not been as stressed for water availability. As long as the air temperature and sunlight is there, this has given the crop the opportunity to grow nonstop. I think the crop has progressed faster with the rain this June.”

Bjornestad said one of the more forgiving aspects of growing beets is that they do not need overly warm weather to thrive, and, in fact, tend to do better without, with beet crops known to wilt with excessive heat.

They thrive the most in temperatures between 80 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit, Bjornestad said, but can withstand temperatures dropping as low as 50 degrees without losing quality.

The weather still isn’t preferable, Bjornestad said, as the weather tends not to be nearly as controllable or unpredictable as the dependable art of irrigation.

“The probability for severe weather that will damage the crop with high atmospheric moisture is high, and we don’t risk that if we don’t have this high moisture,” Bjornestad said. “We’d rather control moisture with irrigation. But honestly, as long as we don’t have severe weather, this rain is awesome.”

Local farmer Casey Crosby mirrored Bjornestad’s remarks and said at the end of June his crops were looking more than decent.

“Hay has been challenging, and corn needs a lot of heat. That’s what has been impacted. But it’s been good for sugar beets. It’s been good for barley. Beans are doing really great. It’s been great for cows,” Crosby said. “This has been a positive, not a negative.”

Corn prefers much hotter days, Crosby said, with the crop preferring the temperature to bump up to the 90s, but barley, which thrives in temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees, according to Crosby, has been doing very well. Even hay has grown tall. It’s just getting it cut and baled that has been the issue.

“We get some heat and it will be a great year,” Crosby said. “We don’t need flooding. We don’t need hail, but the moisture has been good. This has been far from terrible.”

Brandon Hessenthaler, who farms outside of Byron, said he has had some of that severe weather affect his crop, with hail knocking down a portion of his beet crop, but overall, his position is similar to other farmers in the area — weeks behind on hay and feeling very optimistic about everything else.

Hessenthaler said the beginning of the harvest season was very dry, meaning the recent bout of high moisture has allowed him to make up ground.

“The big problem is that we can’t get our hay cut, but our corn and other crops are doing all right,” Hessenthaler said. “This weather, overall, came at a nice time for us. The rain kind of let us catch up. We weren’t stressed there. Other than the hay, the rain has been great. It’s saved us a lot of work.”