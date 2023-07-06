Open in App
The Desert Sun

Murders in California fell last year, but other violent crime rose

By Christopher Damien, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uc7v_0nITKv7200

Homicides went down slightly in California last year while other violent crimes and property crimes increased, according to new data released by the state Department of Justice.

The trend runs counter to what happened in the Coachella Valley, where serious crime was down overall but homicides increased , an earlier Desert Sun analysis showed.

The department released vetted crime data for 2022 last week, showing that the surge in homicides in recent years appears to be ebbing, with 2,206 suspected homicides last year, down about 7% from 2,361 the year before. The state's rate of homicide was 5.7 for every 100,000 people, down from 6.0 in 2021.

“In 2022, California made significant progress towards reducing its homicide rates, but more remains to be done," said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement. "While crime rates remain significantly below their historical highs, property and violent crimes continue to have devastating consequences for communities across the state, and gun violence remains a major threat to public safety."

Law enforcement agencies report crime statistics to the California Department of Justice, which in turn verifies them and releases the statistics to the public. The numbers could change as new information is discovered during investigations.

The downward trend in homicides in the state was not reflected in Riverside County, where 113 homicides were reported in 2022, up slightly from 111 the year before and down from the 2020 decade high of 154. The slight increase amounted to no change in the county's homicide rate of 4.6 homicides for every 100,000 population. In contrast, last year neighboring San Bernardino County had a rate of 8.5, the highest it had in a decade, while to the west and south Orange County had a rate of 1.9 and San Diego 3.2.

Coachella Valley police departments reported investigating 37 deaths as homicides by the end of 2022, according to previous reporting. That was a decade high among a series of years that saw high homicide numbers: 32 in 2019, 30 in 2020 and 31 in 2021.

The vast majority of the state's homicide victims were male, 83.6%. And among the victims where race or ethnicity was identified, 46.1% were Hispanic, 31% were Black and 16.6% were white. About 58% of victims were suspected to have been killed by a relative, spouse, friend or acquaintance.

Most people are killed with firearms, with some 73.6% of the deaths in 2022 involving a gun. In Riverside County, firearms were used in 79 of the 113 deaths, or about 70%. The state has seen a surge in the use of unserialized guns, often called "ghost guns," in crimes, from 1,258 in 2010 to a high of 23,559 in 2021. Last year, however, saw the first decrease in that number, by about 7%, to 21,933.

Ghost guns are so nicknamed because they're virtually untraceable, with people assembling them at home from kits ordered online. Guns made by a traditional manufacturer have a unique serial number.

The state's violent crime rate, including crimes like robbery and rape, increased by about 6% from 2021 to 2022, from 466 per 100,000 population in 2021 to 495 in 2022. With homicides decreasing slightly, the increase in the violent crime rate is due in large part to a 24% increase in aggravated assault and a 10% increase in robbery.

And the property crime rate increased by about 6% from 2021 to 2022, from 2,178 per 100,000 people to 2,314. Burglaries increased by about 5%, from a rate of 346.2 per 100,000 residents to 367.5.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Murders in California fell last year, but other violent crime rose

