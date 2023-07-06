Open in App
FUN 107

Fall River Native Selected for Important US Navy Mission

By Michael Rock,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fall River, MA newsLocal Fall River, MA
‘Booby Seagull’ Makes Triumphant Return to New Bedford Waterfront
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Fall River Offers More Free Fun With New Waterfront Event
Fall River, MA4 days ago
Heroic Westport Woman Hit by Truck While Helping Driver Is on the Mend
Westport, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Bedford Woman Serving in Army Sends Love to Rose Alley From Kuwait
New Bedford, MA21 hours ago
Sagres a Source of Pride for New Bedford’s Portuguese Community
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Here’s Why the Iconic Black Whale Chair in New Bedford is No Longer Blue
New Bedford, MA11 hours ago
Mattapoisett Boatyard Begins State-of-the-Art Rebuild One Year After Devastating Fire
Mattapoisett, MA17 hours ago
Mysterious Door on a Providence Tree on Blackstone Avenue
Providence, RI1 day ago
Free Summer Nights Programming Available for Kids in New Bedford This Summer
New Bedford, MA17 hours ago
New Bedford Feast of the Blessed Sacrament Adding Barrier Fencing, Metal Detectors
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Umbrella Sky Newport Officially Opens at Brick Market Place
Newport, RI2 days ago
123 Died in Wreck of Irish Famine Ship Off Massachusetts Coast
Cohasset, MA4 days ago
New Bedford and Wareham Mobile Market Sites Will Serve Free Food to Those In Need
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Buttonwood Park Zoo Mourns Loss of Gladys the Guinea Hog
New Bedford, MA17 hours ago
Dartmouth Cultural Center Seeking Donations to Restore Its Home
Dartmouth, MA5 days ago
Wareham Water Wizz Upgrades Make a Summer Splash
Wareham, MA3 days ago
Massachusetts Had the First Tornado Ever Recorded in U.S.
Cambridge, MA5 days ago
Make Money Watching Hit Show Film in Providence and Boston
Providence, RI22 hours ago
New Bedford Ward 5 Councilor Lima Officially Running for At-Large Seat
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Tia Maria’s European Cafe in New Bedford Has Expanded its Restaurant
New Bedford, MA4 days ago
Win Tickets to Fall Out Boy at Fenway Park
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Massachusetts Craves Another Crack at Krispy Kreme
Somerset, MA4 days ago
Fall River Man Indicted for Allegedly Conspiring to Straw Purchase Firearms
Fall River, MA4 days ago
New Bedford Police Union and City Agree to New Contract
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
State Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Plymouth Shooting of New Bedford Man
New Bedford, MA16 hours ago
Dog Park Affiliation of Wareham Excited to Unleash Youth Art Contest for a 5th Year
Wareham, MA4 days ago
Bonded Pair of Fall River Kittens Hope to Find Their Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Fall River, MA3 days ago
Could Baseball Return to Pawtucket’s McCoy Stadium After All?
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
Embrace the Vinyl Record Comeback at These SouthCoast Shops
New Bedford, MA15 hours ago
Don’t Fall For It, New Bedford Police Warns of Impersonating Text Scam
New Bedford, MA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy