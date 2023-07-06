Johnny Knoxville Says Gray Hair Has People Comparing Him to Jamie Lee Curtis

This is going to be another one of those "seen it, can't unsee it," moments in Hollywood: Johnny Knoxville being compared to Jamie Lee Curtis . While it's not the first time the subject has been broached, a new interview with Knoxville on Live With Kelly and Mark is gaining attention, as people consider the side-by-side comparison.

If you don't know, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has been gray-haired since a young age, dying his hair jet-black through most of his public career. Now, at 52, Knoxville has embraced his natural look - and, he told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he takes on the Jamie Lee Curtis comparisons as they come: "I get a lot of Jamie Lee Curtis, which I love. My sister, Jamie Lee Curtis! Hi, Jamie!"

As Knoxville further explained (jokingly): "Just between us, I've been coloring my hair since I was in my 20s. So, during the pandemic, you can't see anyone."

Last year, the subject of the Johnny Knoxville and Jamie Lee Curtis looks comparison went viral with the TikTok crowd. Knoxville's Jackass Forever movie costar Rachel Wolfson told Kelly Clarkson that not only did he look like Curtis, but he was also seen physically becoming her over the course of shooting:

"The first day we get to set, Knoxville looked like the Knoxville I grew up watching on television. He had dark hair. He looked pretty much the same to me," Wolfson told Jay Leno (who was filling in for Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show) . "As we started filming more, one day he shows up to set looking like Silver Foxville here, and I was like, 'What is this?' I don't recognize this person. I think me and the internet both agree that he has a strong resemblance to Jamie Lee Curtis."

Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to both humor and enduring personal pain for our entertainment - so this is just a scratch of his ego, not so much a cut. But, again, it's one of those celebrity look-alike situations that you might not have ever thought of until you saw it like this. Now try to unsee it.

