Open in App
KIMA TV

Yakima County Fire District 5 seeks voter approval for $18 million bond to upgrade outdated equipment and facilities

By Alahna Martinez,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yakima, WA newsLocal Yakima, WA
Search underway for driver in Toppenish hit-and-run, woman hospitalized
Toppenish, WA18 hours ago
Rising concerns over motorcycle fatalities in Yakima: Authorities ramp up traffic enforcement amid summer surge
Yakima, WA1 day ago
Yakima orchard owners pay half-million dollars in back wages to workers
Yakima, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zillah city council backs vote for new public hospital district in lower Yakima Valley
Zillah, WA2 days ago
Despite statewide increase, DUI arrests drop in Yakima Valley
Yakima, WA2 days ago
Yakima's golfing dilemma: City leaders in the rough over potential course closure
Yakima, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy