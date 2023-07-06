Hydration therapy in high demand as residents attempt to escape sweltering heat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Working out in these excessively hot temperatures this week can be dangerous if you don’t stay hydrated.

Many people are choosing IVs on demand. It’s known as hydration therapy, and offices are starting to pop up around Southwest Florida.

People who don’t drink enough water and are prone to dehydration are perfect candidates for hydration therapy. Clients can receive an infusion just like they would get in the emergency room with less hassle and time.

Kayleen Diaz of Cape Coral is one of those who receives the injections.

“I’m not good at keeping track of drinking my water as much as I should, but this definitely does help,” Diaz said.

The IV drips contain sodium chloride and vitamins, and electrolytes can also be added for an extra boost.

“I get these about once a month, and I get these in general for my health. It’s very hot here in Florida, and I work outside sometimes,” Diaz explained.

Shawna Brioux is co-owner of Aqua Sol Infusions in Cape Coral. She is also a registered nurse and administers the IV. She said people who work outside are the ones most showing up right now.

“A lot of roofers do come in after a long day out in the heat, but what we like to recommend is getting the infusions before work and the weekend before you start your job out in the heat,” Brioux said.

She believes the weather is driving an increase in business.

“Last summer, I feel like we weren’t as busy, but this summer, everybody is struggling and complaining about the heat. I know its record-breaking right now,” Brioux stated.

Some clients are even choosing to get the infusions at home from mobile clinics offered by Aqua Sol Infusions and others in the area.

Brioux says appointments are necessary, and she recommends clients set aside about 45 minutes for the infusion.