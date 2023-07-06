Open in App
WMBB

City of Parker conducting interviews for new city clerk

By Cortney Evans,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wspx_0nITGcjJ00

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The search continues for a new city clerk in the city of Parker, Jami Hinrichs turned in her resignation last month.

Thursday morning the council was scheduled to interview four applicants but they only conducted one interview.

Two withdrew from consideration and the other candidate did not join the Zoom interview or answer phone calls.

Two more applicants will meet with the council tomorrow and on the 13th. Until then, Hinrichs said she’ll work on Fridays and respond to calls and texts as needed. Parker’s utility clerk will handle city clerk duties until someone is hired.

