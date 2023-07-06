Open in App
Take back the site vigil held for murder victim

By Bill Palmer,

8 days ago

Family and friends of Jalen Rieger-Williams gathered at the 400 block of West 18th Street Thursday night to take back the site of his murder.

Rieger-Williams, 22, was shot and killed inside the store back on May 16 of this year.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sisters of St. Joseph and Sisters of Mercy hosted Thursday night’s prayer vigil to reclaim the site where the act of violence occurred and to offer closure for loved ones affected by the tragedy.

Erie police have charged Jaquan Harris, 26, with Rieger-Williams’ murder.

