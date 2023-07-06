Open in App
NFHS permits use of one-way communication device in high school baseball starting in 2024

By Anthony Mitchell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mY9jG_0nITFIEg00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced a new rule that will not only impact high school baseball played in Siouxland, but teams across the nation.

The NFHS has permitted the use of a one-way communication device between a coach and the team’s catcher to call pitches, beginning in 2024. The rule was approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations Baseball Committee last month, with the proposal approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

According to the NFHS, coaches are prohibited from communicating with any other players besides the catcher on defense and with any player while batting. Also, the coach must be in the dugout when using the device.

For the full release, click here .

