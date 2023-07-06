Miranda Lambert & Leon Bridges Hit The Local Dive Bar In New “If You Were Mine” Music Video

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges are the Texas duo I never knew I needed.

They teamed up for a duet recently called “If You Were Mine,” which Miranda actually wrote alongside Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure with Leon specifically in mind.

Miranda says she was thrilled when he agreed to record it with her, and they became fast friends during the process in the studio with producer Jon Randall in Nashville:

“I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music. I wrote this song with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure specifically with Leon in mind.

Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course—the Frio River being one.

When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate and we were so glad that he said yes. I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I’m happy to have him as a new friend.”

Leon added that it was “magic” working with Miranda:

“I was humbled to have Miranda ask if I’d join her on this beautiful duet she wrote. Getting in the studio with her in Nashville to sing this song together was magic.

There’s nothing better than two Texans on one mic!”

Does it really get any better than that? I think not…

Their vocals blend so perfectly, and I have to say, I hope this isn’t the last we hear of them together. They’re such a fun and unique pairing that I would love more of.

And as of today, their new music video is out everywhere, which was directed by Reid Long and filmed at the same dive bar she shot “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” at with Elle King.

You eventually see Miranda and Leon take the stage together with plenty of tinsel to set the scene, seemingly bringing a couple at the bar back together after they get into a fight earlier in the evening.

Whether or not that’s a good thing for our two lead singers is up for your interpretation… check it out:

This single marks her first official release since parting ways with her longtime label Sony, and was released through her own personal imprint, Vanner Records, which she established while still with Sony, with distribution by IMPERIAL.

Miranda has also been teasing that she has several other collaborations coming and maybe even some more new solo music, so we’ll have to wait and see what else she has up her sleeve here hopefully much sooner rather than later… stay tuned.