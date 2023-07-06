Former Grizzlies Player Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies player Gilbert Arenas recently made comments about himself being better at age 25 than Steph Curry was at age 25. In an interview with Vlad TV, Arenas addressed the backlash he was receiving over these comments, and clarified his initial take.

"I don't think people actually listen," Arenas said. "They're like, 'Oh that was a bad take.' Did you listen to the actual take? I got hurt at 25, so I don't have really a resume after that, so my resume is by 25 these players couldn't f--k with me. As a career, I'm not in these fu--ing categories, right? I can't compete with the god."

Arenas continued, saying, "At 25 I was great. 26 on I was mediocre. That's just reality. So even when it comes to a career, you know, with the Dames and all that. I can’t compete with their careers. My stats, it’s not even close, right? That’s just the reality of it, right? So when you say who’s better, I always say you have to have a time frame. You want me to be honest, then it’s them. You wanna have something to talk about? Then let’s put a cap on it by a certain age, then it would be me."

This explanation from Arenas makes more sense, although it's certainly still a debatable topic.

