Al Bradley receives official start date as new executive director of Florence Housing Authority

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Housing Authority has officially given their new executive director a start date.

Al Bradley will start July 13 as the executive director.

The Housing Authority of Florence has been without an executive director since March after Clamentine Elmore was put on paid administrative leave and terminated weeks later.

The board made the decision of a start date at a special called meeting Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The board was going to hire an interim executive director until Bradley’s official start date, but ultimately decided not to.

A lot of the public is questioning whether Al Bradley can serve on Florence County Council and serve as the executive director, but the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development did not express any conflicts about Bradley’s dual positions, according to the source.

Bradley serves on the Florence County Council and represents district three.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13 . She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.