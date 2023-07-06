Open in App
WBTW News13

Al Bradley receives official start date as new executive director of Florence Housing Authority

By Taylor Ford,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5Niz_0nITBrpb00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Housing Authority has officially given their new executive director a start date.

Al Bradley will start July 13 as the executive director.

The Housing Authority of Florence has been without an executive director since March after Clamentine Elmore was put on paid administrative leave and terminated weeks later.

The board made the decision of a start date at a special called meeting Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The board was going to hire an interim executive director until Bradley’s official start date, but ultimately decided not to.

A lot of the public is questioning whether Al Bradley can serve on Florence County Council and serve as the executive director, but the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development did not express any conflicts about Bradley’s dual positions, according to the source.

Bradley serves on the Florence County Council and represents district three.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13 . She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florence, SC newsLocal Florence, SC
New Florence Housing Authority director rolls out 90-day-plan to get agency back on track after months of problems
Florence, SC19 hours ago
Florence Housing Authority calls emergency meeting
Florence, SC2 days ago
Fugitive arrested in Loris, police say
Loris, SC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Conway Medical Center, city officials announce plans to expand services at fitness city
Conway, SC1 day ago
City of Conway, Conway Medical Center announce new partnership agreement
Conway, SC1 day ago
Horry County nonprofit group looks for veterans, active-duty military to award quilts to
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Virginia man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Horry County as victim still unidentified
Richmond, VA15 hours ago
Charges dropped against 2 men accused in disappearance of Horry County 19-year-old nearly a decade ago
Aynor, SC1 day ago
Florence Carpet & Tile owner accused of business-license violations
Florence, SC2 days ago
Crash near Conway injures 2, blocks lanes of traffic, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Conway, SC21 hours ago
Major projects in the works as Coastal Carolina University continues to grow
Conway, SC3 days ago
Suspect in Lake City manhunt turns himself in, Florence County sheriff says
Lake City, SC2 days ago
Lake City football coach, 4 student-athletes hurt in minibus crash on way back from football camp, school district says
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Horry County campground security guard accused of punching man with brass knuckles, police report shows
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Authorities reopen E. Palmetto Street at Francis Marion Road after crash
Florence, SC3 days ago
Search for armed man who fled from deputies no longer focused on Centenary community in Marion County, authorities say
Centenary, SC3 days ago
Hartsville man gets 45 years for deadly 2019 shooting, solicitor says
Hartsville, SC19 hours ago
Man sues city of Marion, alleges he was wrongfully arrested
Marion, SC3 days ago
Alert lifted in Lake City after deputies search for 2 men
Lake City, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy