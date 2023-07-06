Open in App
WRIC - ABC 8News

Multi-vehicle crash cleared after closing multiple I-95 S lanes in Richmond

By Dean Mirshahi,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nBzI_0nITBj1100

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A multi-vehicle crash that closed two southbound lanes on Interstate-95 near the Interstate-64 interchange in downtown Richmond has since been cleared.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash closed the south left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right shoulder near the 75 mile marker on Thursday.

