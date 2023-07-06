Open in App
What Now Chicago

BIBIBOP Asian Grill To Open Its Doors In Place Of Meatheads

By Campbell Swanger,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBpaY_0nITAxEa00

Willowbrook is set to see a new BIBIBOP Asian Grill take the place of Meatheads, at 7137 Kingery Highway , franchisee Enoch Jong confirmed with What Now Chicago on Wednesday.

The opening date of the restaurant is currently unknown.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill prides itself as being a one hundred percent gluten-free, “build your own bowl restaurant” on its website .

There’s a variety of food and drinks on the menu beyond their build your own bowl option. They have set bowls with many different toppings, sides, cookies, as well as soft drink and lemonade choices.

With limited comment from Jong, What Now Chicago was told that he is looking to open multiple locations in the area.



