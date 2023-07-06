Open in App
WRTV

Law enforcement officers come from near and far to honor Trooper Aaron Smith

By Adam Schumes,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQl0j_0nITAvT800

GREENWOOD — Services began today for fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith in Greenwood.

Smith was killed last week when an 18-year-old man driving a stolen car struck him while fleeing . Smith was hit while trying to deploy spike strips.

“It’s the sacrifices — the depths — and how far it goes generationally,” Pamela Kreps said.

Kreps, a Johnson County resident, was one of the hundreds of people who showed up to the Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus to pay their respects for fallen Trooper Smith.

“He went to my church,” Kreps said.

She says she felt compelled to show her respects. She heard his car was at the church and wanted to say her goodbyes.

Kreps described Trooper Smith as a man of faith and man who meant so much to his community.

“Hug your family every day. Kiss them. Tell them that you love them,” Kreps said.

Thursday's visitation was a community’s way of saying thank you to a man they called their hero.

“I left yesterday afternoon. I stopped midway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and kept driving today," Master Trooper Edwards said.

Edwards, with the Florida Highway Patrol, says he drove hundreds of miles to support his brothers and sisters in blue.

“It symbolizes a great loss — One that we can’t quantify, that can’t be captured in words,” Edwards said.

Edwards says that Trooper Smith’s loss is something that you can’t put into words.

He adds that departments from all over are mourning the loss.

“We just had a drill three days prior to the incident. We were doing a 10K run at Camp Atterbury,” Sgt. Andrea Burkman with the Indiana National Guard said.

Burkman says she and Trooper Smith met when training to be Warrant Officers.

She says they trained together for about a year. She described Trooper Smith as one of the best human beings that she ever met.

“[He] never complained, and never had anything bad to say about anyone,” Burkman said.

State Trooper Josh Thayer was also on site to pay his respects to Trooper Smith. Thayer says he was part of Smith's recruitment class.

“He was the most caring, lighthearted guy that you could have ever met. We are going to miss him dearly,” Thayer said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Father of fallen trooper Aaron Smith offers condolences to family of Deputy Durm
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
FOP asks Hoosiers to show support for law enforcement by displaying blue lights
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Giving back after retirement: Funeral escorts across Indiana drive with purpose
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Child accidentally shot on the south side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Walton family express condolences to fallen Deputy John Durm's family
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indy man charged with animal torture after video of him beating dog surfaces
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Parents push for mandatory emissions tests after losing daughter to CO poisoning
Speedway, IN10 hours ago
Indianapolis family searching for answers in Monday’s deadly hit-and-run
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Ex-Muncie officer gets 6 months in prison for filing false report
Muncie, IN13 hours ago
FBI unlocks Greenwood Mall shooter's phone, finds disturbing videos, images
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Indy man who shot duplex neighbor in March formally charged with murder
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Shelby County Sheriff's Department investigating inmate death
Shelbyville, IN3 days ago
Indianapolis now hiring three criminal attorneys to help address violent crime
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Riley Emergency Department seeing more kids with gunshot wounds than ever before
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD homicide detectives investigating after person found dead on east side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
After months of suffering, relief is on the way for Fletcher Avenue residents
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
IndyGo: Red Line construction work along College Avenue to begin Monday
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
1 dead after shooting at north side apartment building
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Child recovering after family says he was bit by a dog
Indianapolis, IN14 hours ago
Indy man who killed 2 as a 17-year-old found guilty of murder
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
No criminal charges filed after Whiteland student drowned in PE class
Whiteland, IN4 days ago
City-County Council passes two gun safety proposals
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy