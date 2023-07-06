Common mispronunciations and grammatical errors Irish people always make

There are around 457 million people around the world who speak English as their first language.

Yet while all these people share the same primary language, none of them speak it in the same way. Many a tourist has landed in Ireland to discover the Irish have a language of their own - and we're not talking about Irish itself.

Between our slang, speech habits, and the things we say incorrectly, the Irish have our own unique way of speaking English. Here are some common mispronunciations and grammatical errors to inform yourself of before you wind up confused on a trip to Ireland.

Some one-syllable words actually take two syllables

You go to the cinema to see a "fill-um". Or if you're a Dub, people in glass houses shouldn’t throw "stow-wins".

SPs are complicated

Hostible, hopstible, hopsitle or hosbidul? Either way you’ll forget how "hospital" is actually pronounced if you think about it too much. And don’t confuse us when it comes to a "package of crips"...

Word swap

Similar-sounding words are often mistaken and substituted for each other. Like the "Specific Ocean" and "pacifically asking". Or "should have"/"would have" being abbreviated to "should of"/"would of". Or "for all intensive purposes" instead of "for all intents and purposes". Or "tender hooks" instead of "tenterhooks"... you get the idea.

Espresso with an X

You drink it fast, so it’s an Expresso coffee, obviously.

T can become D, or just dropped entirely

Dis, dat, deese and dose. Are we righ’ or wha’?

TH is the same as a lone T

People like to make fun of the way we say 33 as "tirty tree".

There are two different ‘sure’s

The ‘sure’ that you are sounds more like "shoore", but the ‘sure’ that you randomly stick into sentences sounds more like "sher". For example, "Are ya shoore you don't want a biscuit with your tea?" "Go’wan so, sher."

‘Like’ is a form of punctuation

Acting as a verbal comma, full stop, question mark, or exclamation point - "like" can do it all.

Manky dirty

This is a bit like saying someone is "very dead", because if something is manky, it’s obviously dirty. But we like to throw the two together for a bit of emphasis.

'Us' = us or me, while 'me' = me or my

As in, "Me and John are goin’ the cinema, come with us" vs. "Pass us me jacket, it’s freezin’ out".

’Tisn’t and ’twadn’t

Who has the time to enunciate "it is not" or "it was not"? ’Tisn’t the people of Munster, anyway. ’Twadn’t them yesterday, either.

The J-sounding D

Plenty of English speakers in a variety of countries shorten "do you" or "did you" to "d’you". But in Ireland, this winds up sounding like either "jeh" or "ja" (or "janno" for "d'you know"), e.g: “Jeh wanna drink?" "Janno now, I'd actually love one".