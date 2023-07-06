Open in App
WKBN

Youngstown Greek Summerfest brings together tradition and community

By Dave Sess,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlPGx_0nIT95WL00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week for a Youngstown church. St. Nicholas is proud to share its heritage, its story, and its food.

It’s the 39th Summerfest at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and everyone is an honorary Greek this week.

“As big as one of these events can be, we still see a lot of familiar faces. It just keeps getting better it seems,” said Father Joe DiStefano.

The Summerfest is known for its food and the amount of options. You can decide between lamb, gyros or chicken. And there’s an overwhelming number of pastries, enough that you can choose multiple ones for each day of the four-day celebration. You can’t leave without a fresh one for dessert.

“We started working with pastries since February, not baking them but freezing them, and then bake them. They’re all fresh. We baked them this morning and yesterday,” said Antoinette Cassimatis.

The Greek bowls were a popular new item last year and they’re back. Your favorite Greek meat and fixings over rice, put together by Angela Mikulka.

There’s plenty of room for indoor or outdoor dining, and lunch and dinner carryout are available every day.

St. Nicholas was started in 1919 and Summerfest is an important tradition.

“A substantial amount of our operating budget so this is one of our primary ways of funding ourselves,” DiStefano said.

For the church, the event is all about introducing itself to the community and showing hospitality.

“We are a small church. We are very close,” Cassimatis said. “We’re doing well. We expanded this year, and we are working together for this church.”

The St. Nicholas Greek Summerfest runs tonight until 7 p.m. It starts Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Austintown soapbox champ finds joy in helping others
Austintown, OH15 hours ago
Jackpot rises as no winner called for local church Bingo
Youngstown, OH10 hours ago
Organizations team up to help Valley kids
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lemonade stand run by 3 kids; Proceeds go to good cause
Hubbard, OH17 hours ago
Owner of popular coffee shop expanding business out of state
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
Youngstown’s first ‘leg-lengthening’ helps local man
Youngstown, OH20 hours ago
Rescue hopes to find home for ‘Grumpy’ the cat
Slippery Rock, PA18 hours ago
COVID-19 forces career change for local urban farmer
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Girard Schools offering free school supplies again
Girard, OH18 hours ago
Local airport offers ride in plane almost a century old
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
City promises to get tough on eyesore
Youngstown, OH18 hours ago
Liberty High School Soccer Schedule 2023
Youngstown, OH22 hours ago
SUV crashes into garage of Youngstown house
Youngstown, OH13 hours ago
Locals line up for big jackpots in lotteries
Austintown, OH15 hours ago
Youngstown board, teachers union at odds over Choffin’s adult education
Youngstown, OH17 hours ago
Nearly 400 motorcycles to take part in annual remembrance event
New Castle, PA3 days ago
Youngstown car bombing survivor to tell his tale
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Austintown Fire Department levy likely to be on November ballot
Austintown, OH11 hours ago
Anderson Coach and Travel adds new vehicles
Greenville, PA1 day ago
Champion High School Soccer Schedule 2023
Warren, OH2 hours ago
Where has Youngstown’s $82 million in ARP funds gone so far?
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
Pennsylvania state budget standoff impacting college families
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
Mineral Ridge High School Soccer Schedule 2023
Mineral Ridge, OH1 day ago
Niles plant and steelworkers reach agreement
Niles, OH22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue lost tubers in Columbiana County
Calcutta, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy