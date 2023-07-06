Bus with North Texas residents crashes en route to Zacatecas, Mexico, kills 8

A bus carrying 37 residents from Texas to the Mexican state of Zacatecas crashed on Monday, killing eight and leaving 35 injured, according to El Sol de Zacatecas .

Most of the passengers were from Irving or Fort Worth , according to NBC 5.

Soon after 6 a.m. Monday morning, the DFW-based passenger bus rolled over near the city of Concepción de Oro, Zacatecas. It left from Houston bound for areas in Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

El Sol reported the driver of the bus lost control at the height of the Rocamontes community. Other drivers witnessed the crash and alerted authorities.

The bus group, Zavala Plus, is based in Irving.

According to a statement from the government of Zacatecas, 10 people were taken to a clinic and five to hospitals.

The rest of the passengers were checked at the scene of the accident and did not need to go to a hospital, reported El Sol.

Injured list

A list of the injured passengers was released by Rodrigo Reyes Muguerza, the secretary general of the government. The families and friends can find out more information via the Regulatory Center of Medical Emergencies at 52-492-998-0941 .

The president of Concepción de Oro, José Luis Martínez López, requested donations of food, water and clothing for those receiving medical care.