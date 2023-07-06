Man sentenced to 30+ years in prison after attempted sexual assault, kidnapping

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Wednesday after kidnapping a woman in 2016 and attempting to sexually assault her, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Timothy Harris, 29, was also found guilty of one count of sodomy, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of the unlawful use of a weapon. He was officially sentenced to 388 months in prison by Judge Jenna Plank.

Officials say that on the morning of July 5, 2016, Harris approached a woman whom he had never met and threatened her at gunpoint. He grabbed her by the arm and attempted to sexually assault her. Harris also struck the woman in the head and cut her throat with a sharp object. The victim was eventually able to get away and found someone to help her call 911.

According to authorities, multiple officers responded to the scene, but Harris got away before police arrived. Male DNA was obtained from the victim, who had been taken to a local hospital, but there was no match in the database.

Harris was not identified as a suspect in the case until Jan. 8, 2020, when he was arrested and later convicted of first-degree rape in Washington, according to the DA’s office. Based on the DNA match, police were able to identify Harris as the suspect in the 2016 incident.

