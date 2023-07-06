Open in App
KOIN 6 News

Man sentenced to 30+ years in prison after attempted sexual assault, kidnapping

By Matt Rawlings,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myWwi_0nIT7o2500

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Wednesday after kidnapping a woman in 2016 and attempting to sexually assault her, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Timothy Harris, 29, was also found guilty of one count of sodomy, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of the unlawful use of a weapon. He was officially sentenced to 388 months in prison by Judge Jenna Plank.

2 hospitalized, pet dies in Gresham house fire

Officials say that on the morning of July 5, 2016, Harris approached a woman whom he had never met and threatened her at gunpoint. He grabbed her by the arm and attempted to sexually assault her. Harris also struck the woman in the head and cut her throat with a sharp object. The victim was eventually able to get away and found someone to help her call 911.

According to authorities, multiple officers responded to the scene, but Harris got away before police arrived. Male DNA was obtained from the victim, who had been taken to a local hospital, but there was no match in the database.

Harris was not identified as a suspect in the case until Jan. 8, 2020, when he was arrested and later convicted of first-degree rape in Washington, according to the DA’s office. Based on the DNA match, police were able to identify Harris as the suspect in the 2016 incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Court documents: Carjacking suspect once tried to hide from Portland police in dryer
Portland, OR1 day ago
12-year-old boy dies in suspected murder-suicide in Damascus
Damascus, OR1 day ago
Sherwood man arrested, accused of animal neglect after months-long investigation
Portland, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation near Damascus
Damascus, OR1 day ago
Oregon City man found passed out in car, arrested on drug and gun charges
Oregon City, OR1 day ago
Suspect indicted for hate crime in assault of LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner
Portland, OR2 days ago
Police identify victim in fatal SE Portland shooting
Portland, OR1 day ago
Gresham drug dealer sentenced to prison after selling meth in Central Oregon
Gresham, OR2 days ago
Deputies ID woman found dead on vacant property for sale in Wilsonville
Wilsonville, OR13 hours ago
‘Ghost’ machine gun seized in Fairview, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘Another day in the life at 162’: Neighbors say six gunshots fired inside Gresham condo
Gresham, OR7 hours ago
Tigard police: Patient assaults ambulance crew on mental health call
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Man arrested after alleged window-smashing spree; 7 businesses damaged
Portland, OR1 day ago
Arson suspect accused of soaking man, boat with gasoline before starting fire
Rainier, OR2 days ago
Woman killed in crash on SW Barbur Boulevard; road closed amid investigation
Portland, OR13 hours ago
3 brothers dead after crashes in Vancouver and Portland
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
‘Flying out of nowhere’: Operator holds onto back of stolen tow truck speeding 75 mph
Portland, OR2 days ago
Possible fentanyl exposure affects 20 in McMinnville senior home
Mcminnville, OR1 day ago
Pizzeria owner owes workers thousands, former employees say
Portland, OR2 days ago
Firefighters respond to flaming bus in McMinnville parking lot
Mcminnville, OR2 days ago
Veteran helps Afghan refugee flee Taliban rule, find a new life in Oregon
Portland, OR16 hours ago
Local trans teen shares perspective amidst sweeping national anti-LGBTQ legislation
Portland, OR1 day ago
City of Portland questioning county partnership after decision to distribute drug supplies
Portland, OR2 days ago
Oregon projected to have third-highest statewide spike in pedestrian deaths
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Kalama family displaced by 2-alarm duplex fire
Kalama, WA2 days ago
Blanchet House hands out donated suitcases to homeless Portlanders
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon Government Ethics Commission votes to open formal investigation into Fagan
Portland, OR12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy