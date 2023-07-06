One Tank Trip: Boyertown museum opens 'Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads' exhibit

It curates a large collection of vehicles including cars, bicycles, motorcycles, sleds, and carriages. The factory where the museum is located was originally a carriage manufacturer from 1872 to 1926.

Following the carriage business, the factory became a truck body company that produced some of the same vehicles that are still at the museum.

There are also countless displays of memorabilia throughout the generations of automobiles, including a Jerry O'Mahoney diner and a Sun Oil gas station.

The museum always has special limited-time displays going up. Currently on display is the "Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads: A Back to the Future Tribute" exhibit.

The exhibit features the crown jewel of the Back to The Future films, the notorious DeLorean Time Machine.

The vehicle is a replica of the actual vehicle used in the films, and it will be on display until Labor Day.

The museum is located in Boyertown, Berks County, and is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for ages 15 and under is free while adults pay only $10.