Open in App
claremont-courier.com

Obituary: John R. Serpa and Margaret R. Serpa

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Obituary: Patricia A. Lambert
Claremont, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Things have changed for Claremont’s Fourth of July celebration
Claremont, CA2 days ago
Event Calendar (July 7 – 15, 2023)
Claremont, CA2 days ago
Progress report: one year in, and grandpa joins the space age
Claremont, CA2 days ago
Claremont Little League all-stars: some stay alive, others go home
Claremont, CA2 days ago
Tragic Plane Crash Claims the Lives of All Six in French Valley, Riverside County
Murrieta, CA19 hours ago
Midsummer Shakespeare Festival begins July 13
Claremont, CA2 days ago
CUSD Board of Education special election candidate profiles: Joshua Rogers
Claremont, CA2 days ago
Economy Shop taking donations
Claremont, CA2 days ago
Monday concerts kick off next week
Claremont, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy