4-year-old child sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Police Department has shared a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old child in a bathroom at Rainbow Beach on the Fourth of July.

Police said the child was using the beach house restroom at about 5:30 p.m. when the man entered the restroom and assaulted them.

The beach is located in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

Police asked anyone who was at Rainbow Beach on July 4 between 3 – 6 p.m. and took photos or videos to please check their images for the individual. The man was described as wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

Officials added that the man had short black hair, unshaven facial hair and stood between 5-foot-8-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact CPD’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810/3806.

