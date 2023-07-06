Open in App
WBBM News Radio

4-year-old child sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach: CPD

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXQXt_0nIT6gw400

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Police Department has shared a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old child in a bathroom at Rainbow Beach on the Fourth of July.

Police said the child was using the beach house restroom at about 5:30 p.m. when the man entered the restroom and assaulted them.

The beach is located in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

Police asked anyone who was at Rainbow Beach on July 4 between 3 – 6 p.m. and took photos or videos to please check their images for the individual. The man was described as wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

Officials added that the man had short black hair, unshaven facial hair and stood between 5-foot-8-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact CPD’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810/3806.

Listen to our new podcast Looped In: Chicago

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Boyfriend charged in Thursday's murder of Evergreen Park Mariano's employee
Evergreen Park, IL20 hours ago
64-year-old man found fatally stabbed on North Side baseball field: CPD
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Employee fatally shot inside Evergreen Park Mariano's after domestic dispute: Police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago woman charged with numerous mail thefts, burglaries inside city apartments and condos: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder linked to separate killing in Schaumburg: Police
Schaumburg, IL2 days ago
Suspect in custody after two 18-year-old women fatally shot in Waukegan
Waukegan, IL1 day ago
PHOTO: Truck driver wanted in North Side hit-and-run that seriously injured female bicyclist
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Police K-9 killed during foot chase in Gary: officials
Gary, IN1 day ago
Man critically wounded in shooting, robbery at Bucktown liquor store
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman abducted 4 girls in Manteno before releasing them: police
Manteno, IL2 days ago
Insiders could have edge as top cop search enters finalist phase: observer
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Crew conducting downtown robberies while on Divvy bikes: Police
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Outrage Among Chicago Residents as Public Beach Bathroom Molestation Sparks Anger, Highlights Safety Concerns
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Slow-motion police chase ends with West Chicago man’s arrest
West Chicago, IL1 day ago
Evanston police investigate threat of gun at camp
Evanston, IL3 days ago
Youth leaders team up with CPD to help keep Chicago neighborhoods safe
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Body of 63-year-old man pulled from Chicago River's North Branch
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD searching for teen who has not been seen for over 2 weeks
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Gary shuts down bar after shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Gary, IN2 days ago
Fire truck, ambulance struck in two separate accidents
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mobile veterinary clinic debuts, courtesy of PAWS Chicago
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Campton Hills Police Chief placed on administrative leave pending ISP investigation
Campton Hills, IL3 days ago
Boat operator cited for running illegal charter: sheriff
Geneva, IL1 day ago
Meet Shermann 'Dilla' Thomas, self-taught Chicago historian on multiple platforms
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Three finalists for CPD superintendent chosen for Mayor Johnson's review
Chicago, IL1 day ago
This brown-eyed girl needs a forever family home
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Lightning hits Naperville home, causes fire
Naperville, IL2 days ago
Film, TV production in Chicago will feel the effects of SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Suspected tornado rips through Elgin subdivision
Elgin, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy