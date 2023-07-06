Open in App
The Sacramento Bee

Kings complete trade sending Richaun Holmes, Olivier-Maxence Prosper to Dallas Mavericks

By Jason Anderson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIsq4_0nIT6Yp800

Former Kings center Richaun Holmes officially has a new home.

The Kings announced Thursday they have finalized a trade sending Holmes and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the 24 th pick in June’s NBA draft, to the Mavericks in exchange for cash considerations.

Holmes spent four seasons in Sacramento, averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 192 games. He started 137 games before being reduced to a backup role when the Kings made a blockbuster trade to acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers in February 2022.

The Kings signed Holmes as a free agent in 2019. They brought him to Sacramento to serve as a backup to Dewayne Dedmon, but Holmes outplayed Dedmon from the start of the season and quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup.

Holmes averaged 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 2019-20. He had a career year in 2020-21, averaging career highs of 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks. The Kings signed Holmes to a four-year, $46.5 million extension prior to the 2021-22 season, but he became expendable following the acquisition of Sabonis.

Holmes left the team at the end of the 2021-22 season while dealing with a difficult child custody battle. He appeared in only 42 games last season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per contest.

The trade saved Sacramento $12 million this season and $12.9 million next season, giving the Kings enough salary cap space to re-sign free agent forwards Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles, extend Sabonis’ contract and sign EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov. The move will also give Holmes a fresh start and a new opportunity in Dallas, where he will be part of a team that features Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Comments / 0
