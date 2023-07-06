Open in App
FOX8 News

Lexington community wants answers after gravesite survey

By Natasha Laguerre,

8 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington community and the City of Lexington will soon find out more information about an African American gravesite located in the oldest part of Lexington City Cemetery.

On Thursday, a team from Richard Grubb and Associates, Inc. conducted a survey to find out what is buried underground.

Some say they had more questions than answers. The archeological survey conducted today will answer all their questions.

“I think that is more than we expected,” resident Fredricka Smith said. “Our first expectation was just to see, ‘are there any remains there?’ So if we can actually get a number and positioning, I think that would be a surprise … for all of us.”

The team pushed a machine that has an antenna. The antenna sends radar waves underground. If it finds something, it will see the object on the screen. That is called an anomaly. In a few months, the team can then determine if the anomaly is a person, a child, a mass grave or a coffin.

Geophysical specialist and archeologist Cayla Cannon hopes this can bring more answers to people.

“They’ve been overlooked. And it’s really a travesty because … every individual is important, and I think a lot of the problem was not having proper headstones or grave markers in these cemeteries … Over time, they’ve been degraded, and it’s really important to bring back focus on to who they were and to give them a story and a life,” Cannon said.

The city expects to have the final results of the survey by the end of October.

“They would really like more information … a bigger marker to recognize the descendant community there … It’s been a community effort,” said a city planner and Project Manager Rebecca Hart.

Once the city has the results, they will update the information on the National Register of Historic Places.

