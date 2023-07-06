Spur Police Chief removed from office due to ‘lack of confidence’

SPUR, Texas — The City of Spur on Thursday confirmed the City Council voted to dismiss Chief of Police Billy R. Spears due to a “lack of confidence,” according to a press release.

In a 4-2 vote of no confidence at the June 29 City Council meeting, Spears was removed from office. It was not immediately clear what led to the “lack of confidence” in the Police Chief. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the city for additional information.

Spur was left without a police department in January of 2021 after the Police Chief and only officer both resigned from the department. The Dickens County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the city’s law enforcement duties during that time, and in 2019 after a previous Police Chief resigned.

If the City of Spur accepts EverythingLubbock.com’s invitation to comment, an update will be provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.