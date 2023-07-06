Open in App
Noozhawk

Goleta Thunder 12U Softball Team Wins Escondido Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Goleta Valley South LL Juniors Capture Section 1 Championship
Thousand Oaks, CA14 hours ago
Season Ends for Dos Pueblos LL 13U All Stars at State Tournament
Ventura, CA2 days ago
Todd Shea: Beyond the Greens; Life Lessons on the Golf Course
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Bobbi Kroot of Montecito, 1945-2023
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
UCSB Basketball Kids Camp Has Openings for Last Session
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Community Helping Guadalupe Family After Mother’s Body Found in San Diego
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Santa Barbara County Fair Promises Adventure for Event’s 130th Edition
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
After More Than 3 Weeks, Santa Barbara News-Press Printing Presses Remain Idle
Santa Barbara, CA12 hours ago
Santa Maria Teens Can Get Free Tutoring Over the Summer
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Teen Dies of Injuries Suffered in July 4 Santa Maria Crash
Santa Maria, CA16 hours ago
Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-Run Collision in Lompoc
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Firefighters Battle Small Vegetation Fire in Foothills Near Carpinteria High
Carpinteria, CA2 days ago
Board of Supervisors Moves Meetings to Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Vegetation Fire Burning Along Highway 101 South of Los Alamos
Los Alamos, CA1 day ago
Elverhoj Museum Leader Retires After Nearly 20 Years of Preserving Solvang’s History
Solvang, CA16 hours ago
Melinda Cabrera to Lead Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Santa Barbara Zoo Extends Visiting Hours During Longer Summer Days
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Man Killed, 2 Others Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton
Buellton, CA1 day ago
Yardi Systems Wants to Build 374 Apartments at Goleta Headquarters
Goleta, CA2 days ago
Get Lowdown on Santa Barbara Airport Terminal Expansion Project
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara Bridge Center Raises $40,000 for Alzheimer’s Association
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara Symphony Signs New Three-year Contract With Musicians
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Awards $27,000 for Music Education
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Unveils Emergency Department Redo
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy