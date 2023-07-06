Open in App
The Associated Press

Grand Canyon gets $27.5 million federal grant for greener shuttle buses

8 days ago

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is getting $27.5 million in federal highway money to upgrade its aging fleet of shuttle buses, which help the more than 4 million annual visitors get around the huge park.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant at an event Thursday on the canyon’s south rim.

The replacement project includes 30 new buses — 20 that run on compressed natural gas and 10 electric buses. Charging stations will be installed for the electric buses. The new buses are expected to reduce pollution and ease the overcrowding of vehicles at the park.

The park has over 270 miles of paved and unpaved roads.

The Grand Canyon project is one of seven to receive grants totaling $130.5 million under a Federal Highway Administration program that recognizes transportation projects of national significance that serve federal and tribal lands.

Officials from the Department of Transportation, Interior Department, the park and surrounding communities attended Thursday’s event.

“With this National Park Service grant that is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re helping to deliver safe, sustainable and reliable transportation investments that help families and visitors explore the Grand Canyon National Park and surrounding communities,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Usher’s ex-wife wants to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where a boater fatally struck her son
Buford, GA1 day ago
3 dead, 14 hurt after Greyhound bus strikes semis in Illinois; NTSB investigating
Highland, IL2 days ago
Door Dash Driver Who Found Dogs in Hot Car Describes Heartbreaking Scene
Roanoke, VA17 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road
Waco, TX18 days ago
Homeless man killed in accident
Garden Grove, CA19 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago
Giant rabid beaver attacks Georgia girl swimming in lake
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
Officer killed and 2 police injured in shooting that also left suspect dead on a North Dakota street
Fargo, ND5 hours ago
This photo from the 1900s doesn’t show an 8-year-old miner, just a kid in a costume
Helper, UT11 hours ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Possible DUI driver ejected and killed in three car collision in Orange
Orange, CA5 days ago
Mississippi murder suspect captured after throwing contraband over jail walls, officials say
Jackson, MS14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy