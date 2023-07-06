18-year-old sentenced as youthful offender for firearm possession

Staff report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Odaris Wills, 18, was sentenced yesterday as a youthful offender to six months in jail and two years of probation for possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent under the age of 24 and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.

Wills was arrested on May 27, 2023, when he was a passenger in a car that was stopped by a Gainesville Police Department officer for traffic violations. Based on the odor of marijuana coming from the car, the car was searched, and the passengers were asked to get out. A patdown of Wills produced a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, which he said someone else had handed him before the traffic stop.

Wills has a juvenile criminal conviction for a charge that would be a felony for an adult, so he is not permitted to possess guns until he is 24, and people under the age of 21 are not permitted to carry concealed firearms.

Wills entered pleas of nolo contendere to both charges, which have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, in exchange for 180 days in jail with credit for seven days served (the same sentence for each charge, served concurrently), 24 months of probation after he is released from jail, forfeiture of the gun, and $721 in fees and costs. The plea document notes that he is being sentenced as a youthful offender.

