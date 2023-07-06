Man arrested, gun recovered following overnight chase on Beltline

MONONA, Wis. -- A 21-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested after Monona police say he led officers on a high-speed chase on the Beltline early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said one of his officers was monitoring traffic on the Beltline at around 12:20 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle sped past at 90 mph.

The officer tried to stop the driver, who Chaney said took off, driving up and down various ramps to and from the Beltline before eventually exiting the highway on Park Street. The man then turned onto West Badger Road and later Fish Hatchery Road, where he hit a tire deflation device that helped end the chase. Officers from Madison and Fitchburg had put out multiple tire deflation devices in the area.

After hitting the tire deflation device, the driver pulled into a parking lot in the 2800 block of Fish Hatchery Road and surrendered to officers without further incident. Police said they detained but later released three passengers inside the vehicle.

During the chase, the vehicle slowed down while in the area of the Rimrock Road exit; officers later went back to the area and found what they said looked like a handgun that had been recently discarded.

The driver, who was arrested on tentative charges of felony attempted eluding and misdemeanor bail jumping, was out on bail on a charge of disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon at the time of the chase, police said.

News 3 Now is not naming the driver at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

