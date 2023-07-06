Hospital welcomes first birth ‘prematurely’

Although she’s only been in the world a few weeks, Hailee Jones has already left her mark on Maricopa.

At 2:42 a.m. on April 17, Hailee was born at Exceptional Community Hospital, becoming the first baby to arrive in a hospital in the city limits.

Her parents, Katrina and Jordan Jones, moved to Maricopa in 2017 with their three children — 14-year-old Emily, 12-year-old Chloe and 7-year-old Nathan.

Katrina said her older children’s births in Gilbert had been uncomplicated and she had expected the same outcome for Hailee.

But the baby’s arrival was marked by an urgent turn of events.

Throughout Katrina’s pregnancy, she planned on giving birth at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, a 40-minute drive from their home in Maricopa.

When Katrina felt her baby crown while driving up State Route 347 to Gilbert, however, she had to make a last-minute decision.

“She was fully on the way,” Katrina said.

“We weren’t going to make it to the I-10,” Jordan added. “Let alone the hospital.”

Katrina immediately called Trinity Gondella, the doula who had been providing her emotional and physical support during the nine-month term.

Gondella said it was clear they were not going to make it to Gilbert and quickly talked Katrina through her options.

“I had to ask the question,” Gondella said. “We could have a home birth together — and let it happen the way nature intended — or we can go to the community hospital and have medical care.”

With just literal seconds to decide, Jordan turned around and headed toward Exceptional Health.

Upon arrival, Jordan ran inside, hoping to find immediate assistance for his wife.

Due to the absence of labor and delivery nurses — the hospital does not have a maternity ward but hopes to add one eventually — a surprised emergency medical staff began to assist.

Once the initial shock began to settle, a nurse put Katrina in a wheelchair and hurried her through the hospital.

Gondella, who had already arrived at the hospital, and a nurse — who previously had a home birth — were ready to guide Katrina through her delivery.

But before Katrina could even get to a bed, Gondella said she heard a baby crying.

“It happened so quickly,” the doula said. “There wasn’t any time to come up with a plan.”

“Emotions were high,” Jordan recalled.

Despite the unconventional circumstances, Katrina tried to remain calm, confident in her previous uncomplicated deliveries.

“I wasn’t too worried,” she said. “I just remember wanting it to be over.”

And within minutes, Hailee was in her mother’s arms.

Their beautiful baby girl delivered safely, and within two hours, Katrina and Jordan drove to Mercy Gilbert for more medical care.

Katrina and baby Hailee checked into the hospital and were both stable and healthy.

Now, Katrina is eager to spend more time bonding with her newborn and watching her grow.

Reflecting on the experience, the Joneses hope the city will focus on adding maternal care, labor-and-delivery nurses and advocates for women’s health.

AnnaMarie Knorr, the hospital’s community outreach director, said Exceptional does not currently have a timeline to add a maternity ward.

However, it is focusing on additional staff training to assist births.

“All our nurses have training to assist pregnant patients,” Knorr said. “They are definitely capable.

“Labor can definitely be an emergency situation,” she added. “We are basing our practices off of what the city needs.”

This story was first published in the July edition of InMaricopa Magazine .

