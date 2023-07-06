Open in App
WTRF- 7News

No more packages? Potential local UPS strike could be one of the largest in history

By Jake McGlumphy,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHNip_0nIT1Tey00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Your shipping and packaging needs may be getting a bit more difficult in the near future.

340,000 UPS employees around the U.S. are planning a potential strike against the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKkbd_0nIT1Tey00
UPS workers “practice picket” at Teamsters Local 804, outside of a UPS facility on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company’s workers broke down early Wednesday with each side blaming the other for walking away from talks. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

The reason comes after the union was unable to reach an agreement on a new four-year labor contract.

With UPS potentially being inactive for a while, people will have to rely heavily on FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and other logistic companies.

Those that will be affected most are the online shoppers and those who use UPS to return products.

”Everything that we know nowadays is done online and the majority of the shipping comes from UPS. That also includes the returns. So, if you have a prepaid label or a UPS prepaid label, you’re not going to be able to return your product.”

Staci Spry – Owner of Mail Center Plus

Many employees and customers are hopeful that the two parties will reach an agreement soon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

