No more packages? Potential local UPS strike could be one of the largest in history

340,000 UPS employees around the U.S. are planning a potential strike against the company.
The reason comes after the union was unable to reach an agreement on a new four-year labor contract.
With UPS potentially being inactive for a while, people will have to rely heavily on FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and other logistic companies.
Those that will be affected most are the online shoppers and those who use UPS to return products.
”Everything that we know nowadays is done online and the majority of the shipping comes from UPS. That also includes the returns. So, if you have a prepaid label or a UPS prepaid label, you’re not going to be able to return your product.”
Staci Spry – Owner of Mail Center Plus
Many employees and customers are hopeful that the two parties will reach an agreement soon.
