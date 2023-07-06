Open in App
Deseret News

Is Utah football likely to repeat as Pac-12 champions?

By Brandon Judd,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9Od8_0nIT0mRg00
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising celebrates beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah football has added its first two Pac-12 champion trophies to the school’s trophy case the past two seasons.

What would it take for Kyle Whittingham’s program to collect a third straight?

One national pundit, CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah, attempted to answer that question while ranking the likelihood of each defending conference champion at the FBS level repeating that feat this season.

Utah was fourth on his list of teams likely to repeat as conference champions, as he called the Utes “a fascinating case to project.”

With guys like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe returning on offense, a traditionally stout defense reloading again and the program adding a handful of starter-level talents through the transfer portal, Jeyarajah sees Utah being a contender again for Pac-12 supremacy.

Related

The difficulty of the Pac-12 schedule this year, though — with teams like Oregon, USC, Washington and Oregon State also sporting top 25 expectations this season — could prove a challenge for the Utes to make it a three-peat.

“Utah has won back-to-back Pac-12 championships with historic trips to the Rose Bowl. On the other end, the Utes were underdogs in both Pac-12 Championship Games they won and have historically started slow,” Jeyarajah wrote.

His list of the top four teams most likely to repeat as conference champions all came from the Power Five ranks — ahead of the Utes, Jeyarajah tabbed defending national champion Georgia the most likely to repeat as champions in the SEC, followed by Clemson in the ACC and Michigan in the Big Ten.

While Utah will play seven home games this season — and last lost a home game three years ago — its road slate is where the Utes’ chances of three-peating will either sink or swim.

Utah plays an early nonconference road game at Baylor, then later plays at Oregon State and USC three weeks apart, with a late-season trip to Washington.

“The math ultimately settles Utah in as a very serious Pac-12 contender once more, but short of the overwhelming favorite status of the three teams ahead (in Jeyarajah’s rankings),” he wrote. “Road trips to Baylor, Oregon State and USC early in the season could decide the ceiling for this team in 2023, especially as quarterback Cameron Rising works his way back from a major knee injury.”

The most open league battle amongst the Power Five conferences, at least in Jeyarajah’s eyes, comes from the Big 12 — he lists Kansas State as fifth-most likely to repeat as league champions.

The Wildcats, who beat then-unbeaten TCU in the Big 12 championship game last year, were picked to finish second in the league in this year’s preseason media poll, released Thursday.

Texas was projected to win , according to media that cover the conference. BYU, one of four new teams joining the Big 12 this season, was picked to finish 11th.

“The Wildcats will be right back in the Big 12 championship mix in coach Chris Klieman’s fifth season, but it’s not a home run after a magical 2022 campaign. The Wildcats lost three regular-season games along the way to the title game, including a nonconference shocker to the aforementioned (AAC defending champion Tulane) Green Wave,” Jeyarajah wrote.

“More importantly, dynamic playmakers Deuce Vaughn, Malik Knowles and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are off to the NFL. The baseline of talent will give Kansas State an extremely high floor, but playmakers need to emerge for the Wildcats to compete for the conference.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
As Utes eye potential three-peat, there’s still much to sort out in the Pac-12
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why Utah is 1 of 4 Pac-12 teams listed as playoff contenders by Pro Football Focus
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
How should BYU players react to low Big 12 expectations?
Provo, UT21 hours ago
Big 12 men’s tennis: Cougars will face uphill battle
Provo, UT15 hours ago
Tom Holmoe on his future, his legacy, and his prediction for first season in the Big 12
Provo, UT12 hours ago
Former Utah State linebacker Sione Moa transfers to BYU
Provo, UT1 day ago
BYU players recount favorite experiences, questions from daylong talkfest
Provo, UT1 day ago
Receiver Kody Epps opens up on journey to transfer portal, and back
Provo, UT1 day ago
Kalani Sitake gets Big 12 in alignment with BYU’s core beliefs
Provo, UT1 day ago
Utah Jazz make (summer league) playoffs with comeback win
Salt Lake City, UT8 hours ago
BYU football: Coach Kalani Sitake charms, entertains reporters at his first Big 12 football media day
Provo, UT2 days ago
Jazz assistant Evan Bradds soaking up the opportunity as Summer League head coach
Salt Lake City, UT16 hours ago
Have the Utah Jazz had the nerdiest offseason in the NBA?
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Keyonte George suffers ankle injury during Utah Jazz game at Las Vegas Summer League
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Could the Utah Jazz land Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard deal?
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
High school football: Deseret News 2023 preseason class-by-class coaches rankings
Lehi, UT3 days ago
'Blazing hot': Warnings, watches issued as excessive heat makes its way to Utah
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
Lost twins: One woman’s journey to hug 1,000 ‘twinless’ twins
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
Opinion: Why Gov. Cox wants us to stop hating each other
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Utah deputies killed 3 days after getting married lived life to the fullest
Ogden, UT15 hours ago
Opinion: Free markets are essential to our economic progress
Lehi, UT2 days ago
Utah closes off 56 abandoned mines near Eureka, including where 2 bodies were found
Eureka, UT2 days ago
Entrata says new acquisition will help renters build better credit
Lehi, UT1 day ago
When fear drives parenting, what happens to the kids?
Draper, UT21 hours ago
Salt Lake School District to study 7 elementary schools for possible closure
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Salt Lake City unveils 'heartening plan' to address housing crisis
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
How 5 different cities are handling homelessness
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
Utah Buddhists invite community to help collect 1 million prayers for compassion
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
Elton John’s farewell tour came to Utah 4 years ago. Now, he’s (probably) played his last show
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
How Intermountain Health is working to improve outcomes for critically ill patients
Murray, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy