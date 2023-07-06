Open in App
NECN

2 hurt in Brockton shooting, police say

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Two men arrested after fight involving machete in Waltham
Waltham, MA44 minutes ago
Moped driver dead after crash on Route 24 in Brockton
Brockton, MA22 hours ago
1 person killed in motorcycle crash in Newbury
Newbury, MA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 vehicles hit by gunfire in Seekonk; suspect arrested
Seekonk, MA17 hours ago
Man, 24, arrested after shooting spree in Seekonk
Seekonk, MA18 hours ago
Man wanted in deadly Myles Standish State Forest shooting
Plymouth, MA18 hours ago
Police searching for suspect who stole truck with baby, dropped child off at Dorchester intersection
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Police ID suspect in Mass. state park shooting
New Bedford, MA16 hours ago
Lightning suspected in Tewksbury house fire
Tewksbury, MA15 hours ago
Vermont man dies in fire after going back into house to retrieve car keys
Newbury, MA16 hours ago
Boy, 12, fatally shot in Mattapan, Boston police say
Boston, MA1 day ago
No bail for Norwood man charged in the death of his 5-month-old daughter
Norwood, MA20 hours ago
2 men arrested in connection to mass shooting in Mattapan
Boston, MA2 days ago
Officers Recover a Firearm and Drugs After Search Warrant in Dorchester
Boston, MA18 hours ago
WATCH: Baby inside car during Boston carjacking was left on the side of the road
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Two men sentenced to prison concerning large scale Massachusetts and Texas operation where 2 kilos were seized
Everett, MA1 day ago
North Smithfield man charged in alleged ghost gun possession
North Smithfield, RI1 day ago
Baby was inside car during Dorchester carjacking, police say
Boston, MA16 hours ago
‘Simply unacceptable’: Man facing charges in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in Mattapan
Boston, MA1 day ago
22-year-old man charged in deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Tragic situation’: Man charged in shooting death of boy in Mattapan identified as victim’s brother
Boston, MA19 hours ago
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car in Providence
Providence, RI2 days ago
Bristol County man scheduled to be on trial in triple stabbing that killed two, injured another
North Attleborough, MA1 day ago
Man convicted for murder of his girlfriend in Tewksbury in 2019
Tewksbury, MA1 day ago
One person shot outside of courthouse in Brockton
Brockton, MA4 days ago
North End shooting leaves a hole in Modern Pastry
Boston, MA1 day ago
New Bedford man dies after shooting in Mass. state park
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
New details released about daytime shooting outside Brockton courthouse
Brockton, MA3 days ago
3 men arrested for operating drug distribution network in RI
Providence, RI1 day ago
Man shot in leg near Boston's Ramsay Park
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy