Open in App
KETK / FOX51 News

Jay Dean announces bid for reelection

By Sharon Raissi,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTt8Z_0nISvSFJ00

GREGG COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview) announced Thursday that he will seek reelection next year for District 7.

Texas Democrats file new property tax relief plan with focus on teachers, renters

He has held that seat since 2017, serving Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties. Up until 2022, District 7 encompassed Gregg and Upshur County. He previously served as Mayor of Longview for a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2w8e_0nISvSFJ00
Photo courtesy of Texas.gov

Dean is serving on the Environmental Regulation Committee and the State Affairs Committee. His current term is set to end on Jan. 14, 2025.

Texas ‘death star’ law will eliminate mandatory water breaks for construction workers

In his re-election announcement, he highlighted his efforts to pass “important legislation to lower taxes, improve border security, shut down the ‘woke’ radical agenda, improve the education and safety of Texas students, lower electric bills, and keep the Texas economy strong.”

To learn more about the current State Representative and former Longview mayor, visit his website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas Security Church Coalition holds meeting ahead of new Texas law that grants civil immunity to church safety teams
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Longview woman to take Miss Texas USA stage
Longview, TX3 days ago
TxDOT warns East Texans about extreme heat impacting roadways
Longview, TX15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kinzie Community Center reopens in Lindale
Lindale, TX1 day ago
East Texas school districts hiring for upcoming academic year
Tyler, TX1 day ago
East Texas veterans honored with Quilts of Valor
Tyler, TX1 day ago
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview recognized for cardiac care
Longview, TX17 hours ago
City of Van installs stop signs approved in October
Van, TX4 days ago
Mineola Art Campers getting creative this week
Mineola, TX3 days ago
Burning limbs in fire pit spread to hot tub, house in Tyler
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Seniors graduate from Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs in Tyler
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Longview ISD announces death of beloved high school principal
Longview, TX4 days ago
New SNAP benefits changes could affect thousands of East Texans
Tyler, TX4 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
Garrison, TX1 day ago
Marshall TSTC campus receives $637,000 grant for natural gas courses
Marshall, TX5 days ago
Two downtown Longview intersections to become four-way stops
Longview, TX4 days ago
Bubba’s 33 celebrates Shark Week donating percentage of drink purchases to shark organization
Longview, TX4 days ago
Azalea Orthopedics explains what makes them unique
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Discovery Science Place announces free admission for those receiving SNAP, WIC benefits
Tyler, TX3 days ago
How East Texans are picking their Powerball numbers
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Owner, customer bid farewell to beloved coffee shop
Tyler, TX2 days ago
How Brookshire’s pharmacy transition to Walgreens will affect customers
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Hallsville man found dead after shooting
Hallsville, TX2 days ago
Speed limit changes approved for 12 Tyler school zones, part of Old Bullard Road
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Better Business Bureau discusses Prime Day product returns
Tyler, TX1 day ago
East Texas realtors say now is the time to buy as interest rates rise
Tyler, TX5 days ago
Juvenile in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Canton man
Canton, TX20 hours ago
Man sentenced to 3 years for dropping dog off 2nd floor balcony of East Texas hotel
New Boston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy