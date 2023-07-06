Open in App
KHSAA allows name, image, likeness benefits

By Mark Glover,

8 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky has become the latest state to allow high school student-athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). A Louisville attorney who specializes in NIL cases said he’s surprised by the decision and that it brings Kentucky “into the 21 st Century.”

Language allowing NIL compensation for high school student-athletes is contained within the new Kentucky High School Athletic Association 2023–2024 handbook . In the handbook, it states student-athletes can be paid for things like “product or business endorsements,” and work at camps or clinics. The KHSAA bylaws specify that student-athletes cannot use the “intellectual property of a member school.”

The decision by the KHSAA is similar to NIL benefits allowed for college student-athletes in July 2021.

Michael Denbow, partner with Stites & Harbison in Louisville, told FOX 56 News he thinks the KHSAA’s decision is great for Kentucky. “I think it’s getting Kentucky into the 21 st Century.  I think it’s allowing Kentucky to be competitive with other states. I think it’s a massive win for the state,” said Denbow.

According to Mit Winter, a Kansas City NIL attorney, Kentucky becomes the 31 st state high school athletic association to allow NIL benefits for high school student-athletes.

We’ve requested more information from the KHSAA for this story.

